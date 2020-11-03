Police have no suspects in the incident that left six headstones damaged

'MAGA' and 'TRUMP' Spray Painted on Headstones at Michigan Jewish Cemetery in Act of Vandalism

Grand Rapids police are investigating an incident of vandalism after half a dozen headstones with red spray paint were discovered on Monday at a Jewish cemetery, police confirmed to PEOPLE.

On Monday morning, a caretaker at Ahavas Achim Cemetery discovered the words "TRUMP" and "MAGA" scrawled across six headstones and called police to report it, Sgt. John Wittkowski said.

“The damage is relatively recent,” he said. It was unclear exactly when the headstones were vandalized, but he said possibly happened in the last three to five days.

“At this time, there are no suspects and no arrests,” he said.

Without a suspect or a motive, he said, it’s “premature” to determine whether this was a hate crime.

Local TV station WWMT obtained a statement from Noah Arbit, founder and chair of the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus.