Madison Sparrow's ex-boyfriend and her classmate are accused of murdering her

Del. Teen, 17, Was Allegedly Lured into Woods and Beaten to Death by Ex-Boyfriend and Classmate

A second suspect has been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old Delaware girl who police say was lured into the woods and beaten to death in early October.

Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested Monday after the death of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow, whose battered body was found Oct. 3 in a secluded, heavily wooded area of Newark, according to a release by the Delaware Attorney General's office.

Stalczynski's arrest followed the Oct. 5 arrest of Noah Sharp, 19, the victim's ex-boyfriend. Both suspects have been indicted on charges of first degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and first-degree conspiracy, the release states.

The Delaware News Journal reports Stalczynski was a classmate of Sparrow's, but authorities have not discussed the connection between the suspects.

The attorney general's office alleges the pair lured Sparrow into the woods, ambushed her and killed her.

Police have alleged Sharp confessed to the killing, telling investigators where they could find Sparrow's body.

The Newark Post, citing court records, reported Sparrow was beaten to death with an aluminum baseball bat. Detectives recovered the blood-spattered bat from the woods.

A motive has not been disclosed.

Sharp is being held on $1,021,000 cash bail. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea to the charges against him, and attorney information for him was not immediately available.

Stalczynski is being held in a juvenile detention center on the same amount of bail. It was not immediately clear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Sparrow's father Richard Prestidge described his daughter to the News Journal as being "wise beyond her years. "

In October, friend Rohn Satjar told CBS in Philadelphia, "In a dark world, you need people that are light. It just helps you process through life’s challenges and wherever you are, you need people like Madison."