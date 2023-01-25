Slain LSU Student Madison Brooks Remembered by Sorority as a 'Hero' That 'Made a Lasting Impact'

Madison Brooks is being remembered for her "lasting impact" following her death on Jan 15.

The 19-year-old LSU sophomore received a touching Instagram tribute from her sorority sisters shortly after her death, in which they expressed that Brooks was a "hero" who donated her heart and kidneys "to save others."

"We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. We respectfully ask for time and space so we may support each other in our healing process," the statement continues.

Madison Brooks. Madison Brooks Instagram

According to a probable cause affidavit that PEOPLE obtained, the LSU sophomore was seen at Reggie's Bar on the outskirts of the LSU campus in East Baton Rouge during the night of her death. Then, she was allegedly raped in the back of a car by two men who were also at the bar that night while two other men sat in the front seat.

The men then allegedly dropped Brooks, who had a blood-alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit, at a nearby subdivision, where she was struck and killed by a car at 2:50 a.m. while standing in the middle of Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway.

Four suspects have been charged in connection with her death, authorities say. Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile are charged with one count each of third-degree rape, according to the probable cause affidavits. Casen Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, are charged with one count each of principal to third-degree rape.

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control suspended Reggie's bar alcohol license citing "the seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety," ATC commissioner Ernest Legier said, The Advocate, WDSU, and WAFB report.

The bar's license will remain suspended pending a hearing in February, Legier said, The Advocate reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

An attorney for the bar said it is cooperating with the ATC, The Advocate reports. The bar's representatives did not respond to PEOPLE's requests

Attorneys for Carver, Lee and Washington did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Carver's attorney Joe Long told The Advocate that Brooks' death is "a tragedy, but not a crime."

Attorney Ron Haley, who is representing Washington and Lee, told WAFB that this was "absolutely not a rape."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.