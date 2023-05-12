'We're Never Going to Give Up': Madeleine McCann's Parents Post Tribute on Missing Girl's 20th Birthday

The parents of Madeleine McCann shared a heartfelt message to their missing daughter on her 20th birthday on May 12.

"Happy birthday Madeleine," they wrote on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page. "Still very much missed. Still looking. For as long as it takes…"

Along with the note, they shared the link to a 3 minute and 50 second YouTube video full of photos of young Madeleine as well as missing posters that were circulated after the British girl vanished while vacationing with her family in Portugal in 2007.

Her parents left her and her 2-year-old twin siblings in an unlocked rental while they ate at a restaurant 130 feet away. When Madeleine's mother Kate went to check on the children, Madeleine was missing. Initially, her parents were suspects in her disappearance, but they were cleared by authorities the following year.

Previously, prosecutors announced that they believe Madeleine was killed after being abducted, BBC reports, but her family has long held out hope that they will one day find her alive.

In 2020, the McCann family spokesperson Clarence Mitchell spoke out about the family.

"All they have ever wanted is to find their daughter," Mitchell said on BBC Radio. "To establish the truth of what happened back in May 2007 and to bring whoever is responsible, whether that's one person or more, to justice. They have never given up hope of finding Madeleine alive, even now despite all these grim reports that are emerging, because they haven't had anything to suggest the worst has happened.

In mid-2020, German authorities identified Christian Brueckner as a suspect, but he has never been charged. Then in 2022, Portuguese prosecutors said there was an official suspect in the case in a statement, according to Reuters. It is still unclear who that suspect is.

The search for Madeleine continues.