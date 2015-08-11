Three Face Charges for Impeding Investigation into 1975 Disappearance of Two Sisters

Police have charged three people for allegedly impeding the investigation into the deaths of two sisters who disappeared in 1975.

Forty years ago, 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and 10-year-old Katharine Lyon went to the Wheaton Plaza Mall in Maryland to shop for Easter decorations and grab a bite to eat. They were never seen or heard from again.

In July, Lloyd Lee Michael Welch Jr., a convicted sex offender already serving time in prison for molesting a 10-year-old girl, was charged with murder in the girls’ disappearance, according to KFOR. And last year his uncle, Richard Allen Welch, was named as a person of interest in the case.

Now, three others – all relatives of Richard – have been charged in connection to the case, the Associated Press reports. Leslie Engleking was charged with perjury, while Gladys Stangee and Amy Welch-Johnson were each charged with obstruction of justice. They have not yet entered pleas.

“The filing of charges against each of the named defendants should emphasize the importance for people with knowledge concerning the crimes committed against the Lyon sisters to not intentionally mislead, misdirect or attempt to deceive the investigators in the search for the truth and the effort to hold those responsible for the abduction and deaths of Sheila and Katherine Lyon accountable,” said Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Randy Krantz in an email to the AP.

Richard has insisted that he is innocent and had nothing to do with the sisters’ disappearance. He has not been charged with any crime.

However, Lloyd previously told police that he’d seen his uncle sexually abusing the two girls.

The girls’ bodies have never been found, though a man told investigators in December that in 1975 he helped Lloyd dispose of two red-stained duffel bags weighing roughly 60 to 70 lbs. apiece. Together, they tossed the bags on a fire. The man said they “smelled like death.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.