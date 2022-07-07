Jail records indicate Devin Powell, 24, faces charges of murder, robbery and theft in connection to the death of 34-year-old Lyft driver Anthony Garland in Indianapolis

Ind. Lyft Driver Who Was the 'Best Dad' Allegedly Killed by Passenger Who Then Drove SUV to Family Function

Authorities allege in official documents that a Lyft passenger murdered his driver, before dumping his body in a grassy area and then driving off in the victim's vehicle.

Jail records indicate Devin Powell, 24, faces charges of murder, robbery and theft in connection to the death of 34-year-old Lyft driver Anthony Garland in Indianapolis, Ind.

According to probable cause documents obtained by Law & Crime and reviewed by PEOPLE, firefighters discovered the body of Garland on the morning of June 30.

Garland was found face down in the grass, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

"The male had a visible defect to the top of his head and there was a pool of blood under his face," according to the documents.

A bloody plastic glove was found near the victim's body. No shell casings were found and only a "small amount of change" was found on Garland.

The coroner determined Garland was shot six times and died by homicide.

Garland's wife reported him missing after he failed to return home from his shift driving for the rideshare company, per the documents.

Authorities were able to match a description of the victim to that of his missing person's case, and his wife was able to positively identify him.

During an interview with police, the victim's wife said her husband used the couple's 2013 GMC Acadia for his gig with Lyft.

Lyft records obtained by police showed Powell to be the last passenger in Garland's vehicle, according to the documents.

Detectives tracked the SUV to Merrillville, Ind., using GPS. During a traffic stop, Powell was found in the driver's seat while his cousin was in the passenger seat. According to the documents, police observed what appeared to be blood stains on the center console of the vehicle.

Powell allegedly told police he was in town for a family function. He said he found the vehicle, with its engine running and door open, during a walk to the gas station. He said that after a few minutes "when no one came around," he got in the SUV and drove off, according to the probable cause documents.

He admitted to having a gun in the vehicle, but denied ever calling a Lyft, the documents state.

Later, he allegedly admitted to police that he requested a ride through Lyft and that Garland picked him up. He also allegedly admitted to shooting Garland in "self-defense" for "trying to screw him over and take his money."

Powell said Garland tried to "pull the money" from his hand, prompting him to pull out his gun and shoot Garland four times, according to the documents. He then pulled the victim's body out of the vehicle.

Powell allegedly told police he drove to his apartment to change his clothes. He also allegedly bought seat covers to hide the blood stains and vacuumed up the shell casings, according to the documents.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to cover Garland's funeral costs described him as "an amazing husband and the best dad."

"He always found the good and made the best of life," the fundraiser description reads.

"We are heartbroken by this horrific tragedy, and our thoughts are with Mr. Garland's loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," a Lyft spokesperson tells PEOPLE. "We will continue to assist law enforcement with their investigation in any way we can, and will continue our efforts to combat this senseless violence and help keep drivers safe."

It wasn't immediately clear if Powell retained an attorney to comment on his behalf or if he entered a plea to the charges.