"Somebody put a gun to my face. That's a fear that I hope nobody ever has to experience," luxury watch dealer Anthony Farrer said

Luxury Watch Dealer Speaks Out After Being Robbed at Gunpoint in Hollywood Hills Home

A luxury watch dealer is speaking out after reporting he was tied up and held at gunpoint during a home invasion.

Early Wednesday morning, around 1 a.m. local time, Anthony Farrer's Hollywood Hills, California, home was burglarized by four robbers, two of whom were armed, ABC 7 reported, citing the Los Angeles Police Department.

Speaking with reporters after the incident, Farrer said he was asleep in his home when the suspects broke in. "[They made] multiple demands of, 'Give us the briefcase, give us the backpack,' and I kept telling them, 'Look, I don't have anything here,' " he detailed, per NBC Los Angeles.

The robbers ended up leaving Farrer's residence with an empty briefcase, a laptop and over $30,000 worth of jewelry and cash, the outlet added.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Farrer further detailed to reporters, "One of [the robbers] made the comment, 'Should we shoot him?' ... One guy was like [the] bad guy, the other guy was like, 'No, let's just tie him up and let's get out of here.' "

Farrer said he was then bound with zip ties as the suspects went out his back patio door and told Farrer not to move for five minutes or they would return. After some time, Farrer then woke up his friends, who are living inside the home with him.

Farrer told reporters that he believes his social media presence — where he takes part in the sale of high-end men's watches — is why he was targeted. "Being in this business, I've heard the story a million times," Farrer said. "It's just the first time I ever really lived it."

Now, with security stationed outside of his office in Downtown Los Angeles, Farrer said he is offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to the arrests of the suspects. "Somebody put a gun to my face. That's a fear that I hope nobody ever has to experience," he said.

"Anyone out there who has information about these guys, give 'em up," Farrer added. "They would do the same thing."