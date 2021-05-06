La. School Lunch Lady Allegedly Had Sleepovers Where She Sexually Abused Teenage Boys

Dawn Marie Baye, 38, has been charged with 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and 8 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile

A Louisiana school cafeteria lunch lady has been arrested on multiple charges after authorities say she held sleepovers at her home during which she sexually abused teenage students.

Dawn Marie Baye, 38, has been charged with 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and eight counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet tells KLFY-TV that Baye is accused of holding sleepovers for teenage boys ages 13 to 16. According to her arrest report, Baye would allow the boys to watch pornography and drink alcohol, and then would have sex with them.

Baye was interviewed last weekend and arrested.

According to the Houma Times, the sheriff's office received a complaint from one of the alleged victim's parents on April 21. They immediately opened an investigation into Baye.

Authorities tell the Times that they have interviewed several teens about the case and searched all their social media accounts as part of their investigation.

Online records show that Baye has been booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Her bond has been set at $50,000. It is unclear whether she has obtained an attorney and she has not yet entered a plea.