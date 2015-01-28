Ludacris Wins Full Custody of Daughter Cai

"The judge found me to be the most fit and proper parent," the rapper and actor tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement

Ludacris just got some very good news.

The rapper-actor – whose legal name is Chris Bridges – had been engaged in a court battle with Tamika Fuller regarding their 13-month-old daughter, Cai. On Monday, a judge granted Bridges full custody.

“After review of all the evidence, the testimony of the witnesses, the report of the guardian ad litem, and the claims made throughout this entire case, I am gratified that the judge found me to be the most fit and proper parent to have primary physical custody of our beautiful daughter,” Bridges, 37, said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

During the ongoing litigation, Fuller asked for an increase in Bridges’ child support payments and made claims about Bridges initially being against the pregnancy. Bridges fought back, saying Fuller’s comments were damaging his reputation and underlining the reasons why he would provide a better environment for Cai.