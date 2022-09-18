Ludacris' Manager Chaka Zulu Charged with Murder Following Shooting at Atlanta Restaurant in June

Chaka Zulu, who has long been Ludacris' manager and the co-founder of his record label, has been charged with murder stemming from a shooting at an Atlanta restaurant in June. Ludacris had zero involvement in the shooting.

According to public records obtained by PEOPLE, the music executive turned himself in to Fulton County Jail on Tuesday.

He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, simple battery and possession of a firearm or knife with intention to commit a felony, before he was released that day on a $200,000 bond. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Artez Jamil Benton during the June altercation, in which three men were shot, including Zulu (whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi).

Obafemi's attorney Gabe Banks tells PEOPLE in a statement that his client "was forced to defend himself" after he was attacked "by a gang of at least four individuals," adding that Obafemi is "disappointed" about the decision to charge him.

"Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening. Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that night and had every right to defend himself," Banks says, noting that Obafemi "lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense; a weapon that he is licensed to carry."

Banks assures that he "remains confident that [Obafemi's] name will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process."

The shooting took place at around 11:35 p.m. on June 26 when Atlanta police responded to a report of three people shot after an altercation in the parking lot of the restaurant APT 4B. After suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, Benton succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Disturbing Tha Peace Records co-founder has also worked with Chingy, Bobby Valentino, Young Jeezy, Swizz Beatz, Big K.R.I.T. and Childish Major.