Authorities admitted to searching the wrong location after a woman told authorities in 2007 that her father was a serial killer who buried the remains of dozens of women on his property.

According to WHO-TV, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the bodies of up to 70 women who she says were murdered by her now-deceased father, Donald Dean Studey.

Donald died in 2013 at the age of 75.

"We have heard about this for years," Deputy Sheriff Tim Bothwell told the station Wednesday.

"She [Lucy] told us in 2007 and we went out and there was only one well on the property that we could see, we didn't realize that it was on other people's property," Bothwell said.

Speaking with KETV-TV Monday, Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said "it's been a rumor around for years" that Donald was a murderer who disposed of his victims' bodies on his Thurman, Iowa, property.

Last week, two cadaver dogs reportedly detected the scent of human remains across four different sites on the property, according to a Newsweek report.

Lucy led Aistrope, the dogs and their handler to the 90-foot well, where she alleges she and her siblings would help their father get rid of the deceased victims, who were mostly sex workers.

"I know where the bodies are buried," Lucy told the outlet. "He would just tell us we had to go to the well, and I knew what that meant."

Aistrope said he now believes "there's bones there," according to Newsweek.

"It's hard for me to believe that two dogs would hit in the exact same places and be false," he said.

"According to the dogs, this is a very large burial site," Aistrope added, per the outlet.

The Des Moines Register reports Lucy also alerted authorities in 2021.

She allegedly told them that her dad would hunt for his victims some 40 miles away in the Omaha, Neb., area, and murder "five or six" women per year, according to the Register.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will coordinate with Fremont County authorities next week about how to proceed with the investigation.