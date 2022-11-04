Mom Saw UK Nurse Lucy Letby 'Hovering' Over Her Baby the Night Before Alleged Murder

A mother testified that she saw Lucy Letby, the British nurse accused of killing seven babies, "hovering" over her newborn daughter at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit hours before prosecutors say Letby killed the baby.

The mother testified in Manchester Crown Court that she went to the neonatal unit and saw Letby "sort of hovering around [my baby] but not doing much," the BBC reported.

"She had a clipboard to take notes and she sort of was looking at a machine, but I didn't understand what she was doing," she testified.

"I asked if everything was OK and she said, 'Yes, she's fine,'" the mother continued.

"I would have expected her to leave us but she just stuck around and was sort of just watching, looking over us.

"I wanted to tell her to go away, to give us some privacy," the mother said, the BBC reported.

Prosecutors have alleged that Letby, now 32, injected air into the bloodstream of the girl, who is referred to in court as Child D. The girl died shortly after.

Note written by Lucy Letby. Crown Prosecution Service

Letby faces 22 charges for allegedly killing five infant boys and two infant girls as well as attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.

Text messages between Letby and colleagues after the infant's death were also recently shown to jurors.

"We had such a rubbish night," said Letby in one text exchange, according to the BBC. "Our job is just far too sad sometimes."

The colleague replied: "No what happened?," her colleague responded.

"We lost [Child D]," Letby texted.

"What!!!!," the colleague responded. "But she was improving. What happened? Wanna chat? I can't believe you were on again. You are having such a tough time."

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors told jurors of Post-It notes that were discovered at Letby's home in which she wrote that she was "evil" and "killed them on purpose," the BBC reported.

While some notes, allegedly written by Letby, read she's a "horrible evil person" who isn't "good enough," others included what prosecutor Nick Johnson told the court was "protestations of innocence." This included one that involved the phrase "I haven't done anything wrong and they have no evidence so why have I had to hide away?"

"Well, ladies and gentlemen, that in a nutshell is your task in this case," Johnson told the jury. "Whether or not she did these dreadful things is the decision you will have to make when you have heard all the evidence."

Letby has pleaded not guilty.