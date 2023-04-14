Lucy Letby Trial: What to Know About the Nurse Accused of Being U.K.'s Most Prolific Child Killer

It's a case almost too terrible to be real: alleged killer nurse Lucy Letby is on trial for the murders of seven infants. If she's convicted of the Chester Hospital deaths, it will make her the most prolific child killer in United Kingdom history.

Letby is accused of killing seven infants — five boys and two girls — while they were in her care in the neonatal unit of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016. She's currently facing 22 charges related to those deaths as well as the attempted murder of 10 more infants. During her trial, which has been happening since October 2022, several colleagues have testified to witnessing unusual behavior from the former nurse.

In one instance of accused attempted murder, Letby allegedly tried to murder an infant, referred to as Child G, while the baby's assigned nurse was on a break. Under Letby's care, expert witness Dr. Dewi Evans testified the baby received "far more milk" than prescribed, and that the overfeeding couldn't have been an accident but was an "intent to harm," per the BBC. That baby survived, but seven others did not.

In another instance, when an infant was in distress, Letby allegedly "told off" a coworker who attempted to assist. "I was shocked because you can't have enough help in that situation," Lisa Walker testified, according to the BBC. "[I was] quite taken aback and shocked because it's something you would not expect a nurse to say."

Letby has pleaded not guilty to all 22 charges. The prosecution has presented what it claims are handwritten notes found in Letby's home, in which she alledgedly describes herself as a "horrible evil person" and says she "killed them on purpose." But other notes purportedly proclaimed her innocence. "I haven't done anything wrong and they have no evidence so why have I had to hide away?" the notes read.

"Well, ladies and gentlemen, that in a nutshell is your task in this case," prosecutor Nick Johnson told the jury when he presented the evidence in February 2023. "Whether or not she did these dreadful things is the decision you will have to make when you have heard all the evidence."

Here's everything to know about Lucy Letby's murder trial and alleged crimes.

Who is Lucy Letby and where did she work?

Lucy Letby.

Lucy Letby, now 33, is a neonatal nurse from Chester, a city near Liverpool in the north of England. Letby began working in the neonatal unit at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2011. In a 2013 profile with the Chester Standard, Letby described her job as "caring for a wide range of babies requiring various levels of support."

Before January 2015, prosecutor Johnson said, the deaths in Chester Hospital's neonatal unit were statistically comparable to other hospitals. However, during the time Letby was a neonatal nurse, he explained, there was a "significant rise" in the number of "babies who were dying and in the number of serious catastrophic collapses."

Johnson added that consultants concluded the babies' deaths were "not medically explicable and were the result of the actions of Lucy Letby."

What is Lucy Letby accused of?

Police search Lucy Letby's home. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Letby is accused of murdering seven infants and attempting to kill 10 more between 2015 to 2016. The seven deaths were caused by being given excess milk, air, insulin or fluid. Among the victims were two babies from a set of triplets, Child P and Child O. Child O suffered "acute deterioration," according to the BBC, and Letby allegedly asked a doctor if the baby was "leaving alive."

Child H, the third triplet, was given an excess of air and clear liquid, endangering its life. Letby allegedly made two attempts to murder the premature infant. The baby was removed from the hospital at the insistence of the parents and made a "rapid recovery," according to the BBC.

Some of the children, prosecutors say, survived multiple attacks before dying. "The collapses of all 17 children concerned were not 'naturally occurring tragedies,' " Johnson told the jury during Letby's trial. "They were all the work, we say, of the woman in the dock, who we say was the constant, malevolent presence when things took a turn for the worse for these 17 children."

Another baby, known as Child G, survived three alleged attacks, her parents testified in court in December. They believe Letby intentionally overfed the infant milk and air, leading to "irreversible brain damage" and quadriplegia cerebral palsy.

How was Lucy Letby caught?

Dr. Ravi Jayaram, a senior doctor at Cheshire Hospital, testified that he raised suspicions about Letby to the hospital administration in 2015 and 2016, but was ignored for months. In one instance, Dr. Jayaram claimed that he observed Letby standing over an infant whose breathing tube was dislodged, watching the baby's oxygen levels dropping and doing nothing. The doctor intervened, but the baby died three days later.

The Cheshire Constabulary launched its own investigation into the deaths in May 2017, after they were alerted to Letby's suspicious behavior. She has since been arrested three times on suspicion of involvement with the deaths: first in 2018 and again in 2019, though she was released both times. She was remanded in custody following her November 2020 arrest.

When did Lucy Letby's trial begin?

Letby's trial began in October 2022. She is being tried at the Manchester Crown Court in England.

What evidence does the prosecution have against Lucy Letby?

Note written by Lucy Letby. Crown Prosecution Service

Prosecutor Johnson has described Letby as a "malevolent presence" in the hospital, claiming that the alleged killer nurse falsified her notes to "cover her tracks."

The prosecution has also shown the jury text messages sent from Letby to a friend in which the former nurse allegedly wrote she he had a "mini meltdown" over what happened at work. The texts were exchanged within weeks of the deaths of three infants.

Jurors were also shown Post-it notes allegedly written by Letby that prosecutors say were found during a search of her home. One note called Letby a "horrible evil person" who isn't "good enough, while another read, "I haven't done anything wrong and they have no evidence so why have I had to hide away?"

Former coworkers have also testified against Letby. On Oct. 24, 2022, one colleague testified that the health of an infant girl, identified only as Child B, began to decline rapidly under Letby's care. Child B's twin brother had already died and when the baby girl became sick, the colleague's first thought was "not again," because there was such an unusually high number of unexplained infant deaths in the unit.

"Babies can be very poorly quickly but there is usually some indication that is happening," she testified. "We had no undue concerns."

Later in the trial, Letby's supervisor testified that she observed Letby spending an unusual amount of time with a premature baby whom she wasn't assigned to care for. That baby unexpectedly declined in health and died. Her supervisor claimed that Letby spent time with the family of the baby who eventually died rather than her own designated baby. "I asked Lucy to focus on [her designated baby] because I was still concerned about him," testified the supervising nurse, whose name is being protected per British law. "However, Lucy went into the family room a few times and I asked her to come out and leave that family with [the assigned nurse] instead."

In the instance of Child E — an infant who weighed less than 3 lbs. and another one of Letby's alleged victims — his mother testified that she found her son in a state of distress, bleeding from the mouth, but Letby dismissed her concerns. "Trust me, I'm a nurse," the accused killer nurse allegedly said. The infant died five hours later, and Letby is accused of murdering him by injecting air into his bloodstream.

Letby also wrote a sympathy card to another set of parents whose child she allegedly killed. "There are no words to make this time any easier," Letby wrote. "It was a real privilege to care for [child] and get to know you as a family — a family who always put [child] first and did everything possible for her. She will always be part of your lives and we will never forget her. Thinking of you today and always."