Lucy Letby: Jury Shown Diary With Babies' Initials Added to Dates of Alleged Attacks

Lucy Letby, 33, is standing trial for 22 charges, including murdering five boys and two girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital in England between June 2015 and June 2016

By
Published on April 18, 2023 09:39 AM
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Photo: SWNS

Jurors in the Lucy Letby trial have been shown images of her diary which allegedly detail the initials of the babies she's accused of killing.

In the ongoing trial in Manchester Crown Court in northern England, prosecutors also shared a document in which some of the babies' names were written, alongside what they say are Letby's words "kill me" and "I don't know if I killed them. Maybe I did. Maybe this is all down to me."

Letby, 33, has pleaded not guilty to a total of 22 charges, including the murder of five boys and two girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She is also accused of attempting to kill 10 others.

As prosecutors showed photos of Letby's bedroom, where words on the wall read "Leave sparkles wherever you go," the defendant looked on, crying, The Guardian reported.

Nurse Lucy Letby weeps as court shown photos of bedroom including picture with slogan ‘Leave Sparkles Wherever You Go’
Lucy Letby's bedroom. Cheshire Constabulary

The documents were seized after Letby's first arrest at her home in Chester, England on July 3, 2018, according to the newspaper.

Prosecutor Philip Astbury showed pictures of Letby's diary from 2016, which included significant dates related to the births of the babies, the days they were allegedly attacked and the days they died — alongside their initials.

The prosecution previously presented what it claims are handwritten notes found in Letby's home, in which she allegedly describes herself as a "horrible evil person" and says she "killed them on purpose."

However, other notes purportedly proclaimed her innocence. "I haven't done anything wrong and they have no evidence so why have I had to hide away?" the notes read.

Nurse Lucy Letby weeps as court shown photos of bedroom including picture with slogan ‘Leave Sparkles Wherever You Go’
Lucy Letby's bedroom. Cheshire Constabulary

Authorities also seized documents from the former nurse's desk at the hospital, including one note that included the names of her colleagues and the message: "I loved you but it wasn't enough," per The Guardian.

The note continued, "I really can't do this any more. I just want life to be as it was … I want to be happy in the job that I loved … Really I don't belong anywhere. I am a problem to those who do know me and it would be much easier for everyone if I just went away."

The babies died after being given excess milk, air, insulin or fluid. Among the victims were two babies from a set of triplets, Child P and Child O.

Lucy Letby
Note written by Lucy Letby. Crown Prosecution Service

Child O suffered "acute deterioration," according to court testimony, the BBC reported, and Letby allegedly asked a doctor if the baby was "leaving alive."

Child H, a triplet, was allegedly given an excess of air and clear liquid, endangering its life. Letby allegedly made two attempts to murder the premature infant and the baby was removed from the hospital, according to the BBC. The baby then made a "rapid recovery," added the BBC.

Prosecutors say some of the dead children survived multiple attacks before dying.

"The collapses of all 17 children concerned were not 'naturally occurring tragedies,'" Prosecutor Nick Johnson told the jury earlier in the trial. "They were all the work, we say, of the woman in the dock, who we say was the constant, malevolent presence when things took a turn for the worse for these 17 children."

