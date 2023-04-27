Lucy Letby Trial: The 5 Most Disturbing Allegations Against British Nurse as Prosecutors Rest Case

After a six-month trial full of bombshell allegations, prosecutors rested their case Thursday against Lucy Letby, the British nurse accused of murdering seven newborns by injecting them with air, milk, or insulin at hospital in England.

During the trial, prosecutors alleged Letby also attempted to use the same methods to kill 10 more infants while she worked as a neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

She was removed from the neonatal ward in 2016 and placed on clerical duties after senior hospital staff grew suspicious over the number of infant deaths and near-deaths in which Letby was allegedly involved.

Since the trial's beginning in October 2022, prosecutors have painted a picture of Letby as a severely disturbed 33-year-old woman determined to kill the defenseless babies in her care.

She has pleaded not guilty to 22 charges.

Here are the five most disturbing allegations prosecutors have brought against Letby.

1. Letby allegedly killed 2 of 3 triplets within 24 hours

Authorities allege Letby injected two of three newborn triplets — identified in court only as Child O and Child P — with air shortly after they were born in June 2016.

According to the BBC, in a statement read to the jury, the babies' mother described how Child O fell ill two days after their birth.

Child O allegedly had a stomach that "looked like [the film character] E.T.," their father explained in a video interview played to the court during the trial.

"You could see his veins were all bright, bright blue," he said.

Child O died at two days old.

Lucy Letby. Press Association via AP Images

Less than 24 hours later, Child P also died after experiencing symptoms similar to their sibling, the parents said.

2. Letby allegedly killed baby on 4th attempt at doing so

It allegedly took Letby four attempts to murder a premature baby girl by injecting her feeding tube and bloodstream with air, prosecutors said.

Identified as Child I, the baby was allegedly killed in October 2015.

According to the baby's mother, the infant's health appeared to improve before she suddenly died.

"I remember looking at her and thinking 'We are going home'. She looked like a full-term baby. She didn't look frail or small," the mother said, per The Guardian.

Following the infant's death, Letby allegedly offered to take pictures of the body.

According to the outlet, the mother explained, "She said she could come in and take some photos which we could keep."

Lucy Letby.

3. She allegedly wrote 'I killed them on purpose' on a sticky note

In Post-It notes found around Letby's home, prosecutors allege the nurse wrote: "I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them," The Guardian reported on the trial.

"I AM EVIL I DID THIS," another note read, prosecutors alleged.

Note written by Lucy Letby. Crown Prosecution Service

Investigators allege they also seized paperwork relating to the victims at Letby's home, as well as diary entries allegedly containing the initials of the dead babies scribbled within, alongside the phrases "kill me" and "I don't know if I killed them. Maybe I did. Maybe this is all down to me."

4. 'Trust me, I'm a nurse'

In August 2015, a mother of premature twin sons said one of her babies, identified as Baby E, was bleeding from the mouth and "acutely distressed," prosecutors said.

Letby allegedly told the terrified mother not to worry and that the bleeding was caused by throat irritation from a nasogastric tube. "Trust me, I'm a nurse," she allegedly said.

After suffering extreme blood loss, prosecutors say the baby died five hours later. Letby is accused of injecting air into his bloodstream.

According to The Independent, citing prosecutors, Letby then attempted to kill his twin brother, identified as Child F, by injecting him with insulin.

5. Letby sent a sympathy card to parents of a baby she allegedly killed

A few weeks following the death of their newborn — after Letby allegedly injected her stomach with air via a feeding tube — the baby's parents received a sympathy card from Letby expressing her condolences.

"There are no words to make this time any easier," Letby allegedly wrote, per the BBC. "It was a real privilege to care for [child] and get to know you as a family — a family who always put [child] first and did everything possible for her. She will always be part of your lives and we will never forget her. Thinking of you today and always."

Letby also apologized for being unable to attend the victim's funeral.

"Thinking of you today and always - sorry I cannot be there to say goodbye. Lots of love Lucy x," she allegedly wrote.