Lucy Letby Wrote Sympathy Card to Parents of Baby She Allegedly Killed: 'Remembered with Many Smiles'

Lucy Letby, the British nurse accused of killing seven babies, wrote a sympathy card to the parents of an infant she allegedly killed.

The parents received the card a few weeks after the child died at the Countess of Chester Hospital on Oct. 23, 2015, the BBC reported.

Prosecutors alleged that Letby, 33, injected air into the stomach of the girl through a feeding tube, according to the BBC.

A copy of the card, which was titled "your loved one will be remembered with many smiles" was shown in Manchester Crown Court last week.

"There are no words to make this time any easier," Letby wrote. "It was a real privilege to care for [child] and get to know you as a family — a family who always put [child] first and did everything possible for her. She will always be part of your lives and we will never forget her. Thinking of you today and always."

Letby also apologized for not being able to attend the girl's Nov. 10 funeral.

"Thinking of you today and always - sorry I cannot be there to say goodbye. Lots of love Lucy x," she wrote.

The baby was born premature at 27 weeks at the Liverpool Women's Hospital and later transferred to the Countess of Chester Hospital where Letby allegedly tried to kill the baby girl three times – on Sept. 30, Oct. 12 and 13 - before succeeding on the fourth try, say prosecutors, according to the BBC.

Police search Lucy Letby's home. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Letby faces 22 charges for allegedly killing five infant boys and two infant girls as well as attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors told jurors of Post-It notes that were discovered at Letby's home in which she allegedly wrote that she was "evil" and "killed them on purpose," the BBC reported.

While some notes, allegedly written by Letby, read she's a "horrible evil person" who isn't "good enough," others included what prosecutor Nick Johnson told the court was "protestations of innocence." This included one that involved the phrase "I haven't done anything wrong and they have no evidence so why have I had to hide away?"

"Well, ladies and gentlemen, that in a nutshell is your task in this case," Johnson told the jury. "Whether or not she did these dreadful things is the decision you will have to make when you have heard all the evidence."

Letby has pleaded not guilty.