Lucy Letby Says 'I Only Ever Did My Best' to Care for the Infants She's Now Accused of Murdering

Lucy Letby, the British nurse accused of murdering seven newborns under her watch, took the stand for the first time Tuesday, saying in court, "I only ever did my best" to care for the children she's now accused of killing.

In her testimony, the British nurse denied ever intentionally harming any children, saying the accusations made her no longer want to live.

"It was just devastating and it changed my whole life," Letby, 33, testified about her time working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

"I couldn't see how my life was ever going to be the same again," she said. "I didn't want to live with the life that I had at that time."

Letby was removed from the neonatal ward in 2016, after senior hospital staff grew suspicious following a year of mysterious deaths and near-deaths of infants in which authorities believe she was involved.

In addition to the killings of seven newborns, Letby is also accused of attempting to murder 10 more babies. She is accused of harming the babies by injecting them with air, milk, or insulin.

She has pleaded not guilty to 22 charges.

Last Thursday, the prosecution rested its case against Letby, following a six-month trial that began in October 2022.

Since then, the jury has heard many alarming accusations against Letby, who prosecutors painted as a sinister woman on a mission to murder.

Among the accusations, prosecutors say Letby killed two of three newborn triplets within 24 hours of each other, by injecting them with air shortly after they were born.

Lucy Letby. PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo

She is also accused of trying four times to kill an infant, before eventually doing so. Prosecutors allege she confessed to the killings on Post-it notes recovered from her Cheshire, England, home.

"I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them," reads one of the notes, the BBC reported.

"I AM EVIL I DID THIS," another note read, prosecutors alleged.

Letby also wrote down the initials of different children under her care, some who were killed or injured, in her diary, which was shown to the court.

The nurse said she "would sometimes write down significant events that happened."

Letby was also questioned about why she searched on Facebook for the parents of children who died under her care; in some instances, she looked up the family the day after their infant had died. Often, the searches came late at night.

The nurse said she looked up the families on social media out of "general curiosity" because "they had been on my mind."

"It was a significant event," she said.

At one point, the court was shown a section of her 2016 diary that was scribbled out, reading underneath: "I don't know if I killed them. Maybe I did. Maybe this is all down to me."

Letby said she would cross out certain items in her diary as "a way of processing things."

After she the hospital removed her from the neonatal unit, the nurse had written in her notes, "please help me, please help me, please help me."

"I just wanted someone to help me at that point," she testified Tuesday morning. "Nobody could help me."

Note written by Lucy Letby. Crown Prosecution Service

The former nurse also sent a sympathy card to parents of a newborn she is accused of murdering.

"There are no words to make this time any easier," Letby allegedly wrote, per the BBC. "It was a real privilege to care for [child] and get to know you as a family — a family who always put [child] first and did everything possible for her. She will always be part of your lives and we will never forget her. Thinking of you today and always."

Letby had been arrested twice in connection with the killings between 2018 and 2019, each time bailing out. It wasn't until her third arrest in November 2020 that authorities had enough evidence to keep her in custody.

Her trial continues Friday.