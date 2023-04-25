Lucy Letby Took Photo of Sympathy Card She Sent to Parents of Baby She's Accused of Murdering

During the continuing trial of British nurse Lucy Letby, it was revealed on Tuesday that she photographed the sympathy card she sent to the parents of one of the seven babies she's accused of killing.

Jurors in Manchester Crown Court this week heard excerpts from an interview between the alleged killer nurse and a police detective shortly after her arrest in November 2020.

During the interrogation, Letby, 33, revealed why she snapped the photos of the card, which was received by the grieving parents a few weeks after the infant, known in court only as Child I, died at the Countess of Chester Hospital on Oct. 23, 2015.

"I think it was nice to remember the kind words that I had shared with that family," Letby said.

Letby also told the investigator she takes pictures of birthday cards she sends people and noted that this was the first time she had sent a card like that to parents. However, when asked if it was "normal practice" to send sympathy cards to parents whose children had died at the hospital, Letby responded, "No."

Prosecutors have alleged that Letby injected air into the stomach of the baby girl — who was born premature at 27 weeks — through a feeding tube, according to the BBC.

A copy of the card, which was titled "your loved one will be remembered with many smiles" was shown in Manchester Crown Court in February.

"There are no words to make this time any easier," Letby wrote. "It was a real privilege to care for [child] and get to know you as a family — a family who always put [child] first and did everything possible for her. She will always be part of your lives and we will never forget her. Thinking of you today and always."

Lucy Letby, left, and they sympathy card she sent to Child 1's grieving parents, right. SWNS; Cheshire Police/CPS

Letby also apologized in the note for not being able to attend the girl's Nov. 10 funeral.

In her interview with the investigator, she said, "I wanted to go to [child's name] funeral but I was unfortunately working at the time so I couldn't go."

Letby alleged killed the girl on her fourth attempt, having previously tried to murder the infant on Sept. 30, Oct. 12, and 13, prosecutors have said, per the BBC.

During the child's time in hospital, her care was transferred from Letby to someone else. The detective asked Letby if that was something that bothered her.

"I don't remember how I felt," Letby said. "I wouldn't be angry, I might be a little disappointed."

Letby faces 22 charges for allegedly killing five infant boys and two infant girls as well as attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors told jurors of Post-It notes that were discovered at Letby's home in which she allegedly wrote that she was "evil" and "killed them on purpose," the BBC reported.

Letby's trial began in October 2022. She has pleaded not guilty.