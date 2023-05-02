Nurse Lucy Letby Sobs on Witness Stand, Claims She Was 'Incompetent' But Meant No Harm

Lucy Letby, the British nurse accused of murdering seven newborns under her watch, broke down in tears several times during her first day on the witness stand.

Letby, 33, took the stand Tuesday, telling the jury the accusations against her made her feel like she had "been incompetent and done something wrong." But, she claimed she meant no "harm" during her time working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, England.

"I only ever did my best to care for them," Letby said when asked if she purposefully harmed the babies. "That's completely against everything that being a nurse is. I am there to care not to harm."

Letby was removed from the neonatal ward in 2016, after senior hospital staff grew suspicious following a year of mysterious deaths and near-deaths of infants in her care.

In addition to the killings of seven newborns, Letby is also accused of attempting to murder 10 more babies. She is accused of harming the babies by injecting them with air, milk, or insulin.

She has pleaded not guilty to 22 charges.

Letby told the courtroom Tuesday that she "couldn't believe it" when coworkers and authorities became suspicious of her.

"It was devastating," she said. "I don't think you can be accused of anything worse than that."

Last Thursday, the prosecution rested its case against Letby, following a six-month trial that began in October 2022.

Since then, the jury has heard many alarming accusations against Letby, who prosecutors painted as a sinister woman on a mission to murder.

Among the accusations, prosecutors say Letby killed two of three newborn triplets within 24 hours of each other, by injecting them with air shortly after they were born.

She is also accused of trying four times to kill an infant, before eventually doing so. Prosecutors allege she confessed to the killings on Post-it notes recovered from her Cheshire, England, home.

"I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them," the BBC reported.

"I AM EVIL I DID THIS," another note read, prosecutors alleged.

The former nurse also sent a sympathy card to parents of a newborn she allegedly murdered.

"There are no words to make this time any easier," Letby allegedly wrote, per the BBC. "It was a real privilege to care for [child] and get to know you as a family — a family who always put [child] first and did everything possible for her. She will always be part of your lives and we will never forget her. Thinking of you today and always."

Letby had been arrested twice in connection with the killings between 2018 and 2019, each time bailing out. It wasn't until her third arrest in November 2020 that authorities had enough evidence to keep her in custody.

Her trial continues.