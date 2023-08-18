Nurse Lucy Letby Found Guilty of Murdering 7 Infants in British Hospital

British nurse Lucy Letby has been convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder six others in 2015 and 2016.

Letby was found guilty of 14 of the 22 counts she faced following a 10-month trial at Manchester Crown Court, according to a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service. The 11-person jury was undecided on the attempted murder of a further four babies.

She will be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.

Letby worked in the neonatal ward of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, England. The convictions came after a trial filled with disturbing testimony about her crimes.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE following the trial, Pascale Jones of the Crown Prosecution Service said that Letby’s attacks were “a complete betrayal of the trust placed in her.”

“Lucy Letby was entrusted to protect some of the most vulnerable babies,” the statement read. “Little did those working alongside her know that there was a murderer in their midst. She did her utmost to conceal her crimes, by varying the ways in which she repeatedly harmed babies in her care.”

The statement continued, “She sought to deceive her colleagues and pass off the harm she caused as nothing more than a worsening of each baby’s existing vulnerability. In her hands, innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids - or medication like insulin - would become lethal. She perverted her learning and weaponized her craft to inflict harm, grief and death.”

“Time and again, she harmed babies, in an environment which should have been safe for them and their families. Parents were exposed to her morbid curiosity and her fake compassion. Too many of them returned home to empty baby rooms. Many surviving children live with permanent consequences of her assaults upon their lives.”

Jones added that her “thoughts are with families of the victims who may never have closure, but who now have answers to questions which had troubled them for years.”

Letby was removed from the neonatal ward in 2016, after senior hospital staff grew suspicious following a year of mysterious deaths and near-deaths of infants.

During the trial, it was revealed that Letby, 33, wrote a sympathy card to the parents of one of the babies she killed, the BBC reported.

A copy of the card, which reads, in part, "your loved one will be remembered with many smiles," was shown in court earlier this year.



"There are no words to make this time any easier," Letby wrote, according to the BBC. "It was a real privilege to care for [the child] and get to know you as a family — a family who always put [child] first and did everything possible for her. She will always be part of your lives and we will never forget her. Thinking of you today and always."

Letby also apologized for not being able to attend the baby girl's funeral.

"Sorry I cannot be there to say goodbye. Lots of love Lucy x," she wrote.

Letby has now been found guilty of murdering the baby girl, who she tried to kill three times, according to the BBC.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors told jurors of Post-It notes that were discovered at Letby's home in which she wrote that she was "evil" and "killed them on purpose," the BBC reported.



While some notes read she's a "horrible evil person" who isn't "good enough," others included what prosecutor Nick Johnson told the court was "protestations of innocence" with one reading: "I haven't done anything wrong and they have no evidence so why have I had to hide away?"