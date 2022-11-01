Nurse Accused of Killing Babies Had to Be Ordered Repeatedly to Leave Grieving Parents Alone: Supervisor

A British nurse accused of killing seven babies in 2015 and 2016 allegedly continued to contact one of the victim's parents until her supervisor intervened.

Lucy Letby, now 32, is has been accused of killing five baby boys and two baby girls by either injecting air into their bloodstreams or giving them insulin. She is also accused of attempting to kill 10 other newborns at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Manchester. She denies the allegations.

Her trial began last month.

According to the BBC, Letby's supervisor testified on Monday, recounting what happened to one premature baby, who prosecutors believe had air forced into his stomach via a nasogastric tube.

Although Letby was assigned to care for another premature baby, she inexplicably showed up in the dead baby's intensive care unit several times, her supervisor testified. The baby suddenly declined in health and died.

"I asked Lucy to focus on [her designated baby] because I was still concerned about him," testified the supervising nurse, whose name is being protected per British law. "However, Lucy went into the family room a few times and I asked her to come out and leave that family with [the assigned nurse] instead."

When asked if it was part of Letby's responsibility to speak with the dead baby's parents, the supervising nurse replied, "Not that I can remember."

The deceased baby in question is believed to have been Letby's second alleged victim.

In another case, prosecutors say that Letby attempted to kill a premature baby girl at least three times before she was ultimately successful. She then allegedly sent a sympathy card to the girl's parents.

While Letby has repeatedly claimed that she is innocent, the prosecution has presented several handwritten notes in court.

In one note, Letby allegedly wrote, "I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them," the prosecutor said.

In another, she allegedly wrote, "Not good enough. I will never have children or marry. I will never know what it's like to have a family."

She also allegedly said in one of the notes, "I am a horrible evil person" and then wrote in capital letters: "I AM EVIL I DID THIS."

The trial will continue at least through the end of the week. An attorney for Letby did not immediately return a message for comment.