Nurse Accused of Killing Babies Had to Be Ordered Repeatedly to Leave Grieving Parents Alone: Supervisor

British nurse Lucy Letby, 32, accused of killing seven infants in her care and attempting to murder 10 others, and allegedly continued to contact the victims' parents

By Steve Helling
Published on November 1, 2022 04:00 PM
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Photo: SWNS

A British nurse accused of killing seven babies in 2015 and 2016 allegedly continued to contact one of the victim's parents until her supervisor intervened.

Lucy Letby, now 32, is has been accused of killing five baby boys and two baby girls by either injecting air into their bloodstreams or giving them insulin. She is also accused of attempting to kill 10 other newborns at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Manchester. She denies the allegations.

Her trial began last month.

According to the BBC, Letby's supervisor testified on Monday, recounting what happened to one premature baby, who prosecutors believe had air forced into his stomach via a nasogastric tube.

Although Letby was assigned to care for another premature baby, she inexplicably showed up in the dead baby's intensive care unit several times, her supervisor testified. The baby suddenly declined in health and died.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

"I asked Lucy to focus on [her designated baby] because I was still concerned about him," testified the supervising nurse, whose name is being protected per British law. "However, Lucy went into the family room a few times and I asked her to come out and leave that family with [the assigned nurse] instead."

When asked if it was part of Letby's responsibility to speak with the dead baby's parents, the supervising nurse replied, "Not that I can remember."

The deceased baby in question is believed to have been Letby's second alleged victim.

In another case, prosecutors say that Letby attempted to kill a premature baby girl at least three times before she was ultimately successful. She then allegedly sent a sympathy card to the girl's parents.

While Letby has repeatedly claimed that she is innocent, the prosecution has presented several handwritten notes in court.

In one note, Letby allegedly wrote, "I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them," the prosecutor said.

RELATED VIDEO: British Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Babies Wrote 'I Killed Them on Purpose' in Note, Trial Hears

In another, she allegedly wrote, "Not good enough. I will never have children or marry. I will never know what it's like to have a family."

She also allegedly said in one of the notes, "I am a horrible evil person" and then wrote in capital letters: "I AM EVIL I DID THIS."

The trial will continue at least through the end of the week. An attorney for Letby did not immediately return a message for comment.

Related Articles
Lucy Letby
'Trust Me, I'm a Nurse': Mom Walked in on Nurse While She Was Allegedly Murdering Her Son
Lucy Letby
Colleague of UK Nurse Lucy Letby Thought 'Not Again' When Another Baby Fell Ill in Neonatal Unit
Lucy Letby
British Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Babies Wrote 'I Killed Them on Purpose' in Note, Trial Hears
Lucy Letby
British Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Babies: 'Don't Let My Baby Die' Mother Begged
Lucy Letby
'Malevolent' Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Babies and Attempting to Kill 10 More at U.K. Hospital
Jennifer "Jenn" Carson 40, of Moreno Valley, daughter of convicted serial killer Michael Bear Carson, holding a 1975 photo of her with her father at the Shadow Mountain Park
Serial Killers' Kids who Turned in Their Parents — or Spoke Out About Growing Up with Them
The Good Nurse (2022). L to R: Eddie Redmayne as Charlie Cullen and Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren.
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Good Nurse'
Heidi Marie Littlefield
Indiana Woman Gets 115 Years for Poisoning Ex's Food and Strangling Him With His Favorite Tie
This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows Roger Golubski, a former Kansas City, Kansas Police detective. Golubski, who has long been accused of preying on Black women during criminal investigations was indicted, on charges that he sexually abused two women, the FBI said
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'
baby is Aroohi Dheri, the mom is Jasleen Kaur, 27, the father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and an uncle Amandeep Singh, 39
Calif. Family Murder Suspect Allegedly Left Baby to Die of Exposure, Had Longstanding Feud with Parents 
Chandler Cardente
R.I. Man Accused of Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Girl, Then Offering Fellow Inmate $200 to Kill Her
reagan hancock
Texas Woman Found Guilty of Fatally Stabbing Pregnant Woman and Trying to Steal Her Baby
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frederick M Brown/AP/Shutterstock (13078392b) Nicole Linton appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for arraignment on murder charges stemming from a traffic accident, in Los Angeles. Linton, suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus near Los Angeles, has been charged with murder, as well as vehicular manslaughter, and is being held on $9 million bail California-Deadly Crash, Los Angeles, United States - 08 Aug 2022
Nurse Was Allegedly Driving 130 mph Before Fatal L.A. Crash that Killed 5 — 40 mph More than Initially Believed
Carissa Lewis
6-Month-Old Louisiana Girl Dies in Hot Car and Her Mom Is Charged with Murder
Investigators with the GCSO Homicide Unit have made an additional charge against 17-year-old William Micah Hester in connection with the murder of Joanna Lockaby
S.C. Teen Is Accused of Suffocating His 4-Year-Old Sister, Whose Body Was Found in Bin in Woods
A 14-year-old, identified as Richard Jones, has been charged as an adult with murder and criminal conspiracy after police say he was the first to hit the man with a cone
Boy, 14, Charged with Murder After Philadelphia Man, 73, Beaten to Death with Traffic Cone