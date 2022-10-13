'Trust Me, I'm a Nurse': Mom Walked in on Nurse While She Was Allegedly Murdering Her Son

British nurse Lucy Letby, 32, accused of killing seven infants in her care and attempting to murder 10 others, and allegedly wrote notes saying, "I AM EVIL," the prosecutor said in court

By KC Baker
Published on October 13, 2022 04:15 PM
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Photo: SWNS

In August 2015, an already worried new mother of premature twin boys was shocked to see one of her five-day old sons "acutely distressed" and bleeding from the mouth in the neonatal unit of a U.K. hospital, a prosecutor told a British court.

The nurse tending to the infant allegedly told the terrified mother not to worry: a nasogastric tube had simply irritated the infant's throat, prosecutor Nick Johnson told the Manchester Crown Court, the BBC, The Guardian and The Independent report.

"Trust me, I'm a nurse," Lucy Letby allegedly told the shaken mother, Johnson said.

The infant, who weighed less than 3 lbs. and who prosecutors are calling Baby E, died five hours later, allegedly at the hands of Letby, 32, who is accused of injecting air into his bloodstream.

Arrested in July 2018, Letby is on trial after being charged with killing five baby boys and two baby girls and attempting to kill 10 others in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Manchester between June 2015 and June 2016, the BBC reports.

Letby has denied all the allegations.

Johnson told the court that on Aug. 3, 2015, the new mother, who has not been identified, had no idea that Letby was in the process of allegedly murdering the infant when she walked into the room to bring her sons milk.

The mother "interrupted Lucy Letby who was attacking [Baby E]," who was "acutely distressed" and bleeding from the mouth, Johnson told jurors.

The mother left after being "fobbed off" by the alleged baby killer, he said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Letby allegedly told the mother that another medical professional would check on the infant — and that she needed to leave the neonatal unit, Johnson told the court, The Independent reports.

No autopsy was performed because hospital officials attributed the infant's death to a condition that premature babies sometimes have, The Guardian reports.

Letby also allegedly tried to kill Baby F, the infant's twin brother, by injecting him with insulin and trying to poison him, Johnson said.

Calling Letby a "malevolent presence" in the hospital, Johnson said Letby allegedly tried to hide her actions by falsifying her notes, which were "designed to cover her tracks."

While Letby has said she is innocent, on Thursday the prosecution presented several handwritten notes in which she allegedly confessed to killing the babies.

In one note, she allegedly wrote, "I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them," Johnson said.

In another, she allegedly wrote, "Not good enough. I will never have children or marry. I will never know what it's like to have a family."

She also allegedly said in one of the notes, "I am a horrible evil person" and then wrote in capital letters: "I AM EVIL I DID THIS."

Her trial continues this week.

Her attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Related Articles
Lucy Letby
British Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Babies Wrote 'I Killed Them on Purpose' in Note, Trial Hears
Lucy Letby
'Malevolent' Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Babies and Attempting to Kill 10 More at U.K. Hospital
baby is Aroohi Dheri, the mom is Jasleen Kaur, 27, the father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and an uncle Amandeep Singh, 39
Calif. Family Murder Suspect Allegedly Left Baby to Die of Exposure, Had Longstanding Feud with Parents 
reagan hancock
Texas Woman Found Guilty of Fatally Stabbing Pregnant Woman and Trying to Steal Her Baby
Krystal Walton
Ind. Man Charged with Murder After Allegedly Shooting the Mother of His Child Outside of Son's Daycare 
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frederick M Brown/AP/Shutterstock (13078392b) Nicole Linton appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for arraignment on murder charges stemming from a traffic accident, in Los Angeles. Linton, suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus near Los Angeles, has been charged with murder, as well as vehicular manslaughter, and is being held on $9 million bail California-Deadly Crash, Los Angeles, United States - 08 Aug 2022
Nurse Was Allegedly Driving 130 mph Before Fatal L.A. Crash that Killed 5 — 40 mph More than Initially Believed
Victoria Moreno
3-Year-Old Not Expected to Survive After Aunt Allegedly Threw Him off Pier, Watched Boy Sink
adnan syed
A Timeline of Adnan Syed's Case After His Release from Prison — and What's Next for 'Serial' Subject
Nicole Linton appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for arraignment on murder charges stemming from a traffic accident, in Los Angeles. Linton, suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus near Los Angeles, has been charged with murder, as well as vehicular manslaughter, and is being held on $9 million bail California-Deadly Crash, Los Angeles, United States - 08 Aug 2022
Nurse Charged After Deadly L.A. Crash Might Have Lost Consciousness Before Crash, Suffered Mental Health Break
Carissa Lewis
6-Month-Old Louisiana Girl Dies in Hot Car and Her Mom Is Charged with Murder
Pensioner Graham Mansfield, who cut his terminally-ill wife's throat in a failed suicide pact, speaking to the media outside Manchester Crown Court after being handed a suspended jail sentence
British Man Who Slit Wife's Throat in 'Act of Love' Is Cleared of Murder
https://www.instagram.com/southernfrieddumpring/ Christe Dawson
Man Accused of Killing Wife on Their Honeymoon Speaks Out from Jail, Claims She Was 'My Everything'
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Larry Rudolph
Dentist Confessed to Murdering Wife on African Vacation, Prosecutor Says at Trial: 'I Killed My F---ing Wife'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
Highland Park Shooting Suspect Charged with 7 Counts of First-Degree Murder, Could Face Life in Prison
Azsia Johnson https://www.gofundme.com/f/asia-johnson?qid=be1d44fe41c188be4e467f08520c654e
Man Charged with Murder After NYC Mom Azsia Johnson Was Shot While Pushing Her Baby in a Stroller