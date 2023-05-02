U.K. Nurse Lucy Letby Explains Notes She Wrote After Babies' Deaths: 'I Am Evil I Did This'

Lucy Letby, the British nurse accused of murdering seven newborns under her watch, took the stand Tuesday, explaining for the first time why she wrote "I AM EVIL I DID THIS" on Post-it notes that were later discovered by investigators at her home.

"I felt I must be responsible in some way," Letby, 33, told the courtroom, during shocking testimony in which she offered insight into what she says happened during her time working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, England.

Letby was removed from the hospital's neonatal ward in 2016, after senior hospital staff grew suspicious following a year of mysterious deaths and near-deaths of infants in which she was allegedly involved.

In addition to the killings of seven newborns, Letby is also accused of attempting to murder 10 more babies. She is accused of harming the babies by injecting them with air, milk, or insulin.

She's pleaded not guilty to 22 charges.

Letby again denied the charges Tuesday when asked why, in the notes discovered at her home, she wrote, "I don't deserve to live" and "I killed them on purpose."

Letby told the jury she felt "that I hadn't been good enough" and that she "somehow failed in my duties," leading her to write the passages.

She told the jury she felt, "I must be such an awful, evil person if I had made mistakes and not known," and "that somehow I had been incompetent and done something wrong."

Last Thursday, the prosecution rested its case against Letby, following a six-month trial that began in October 2022.

Since then, the jury has heard many alarming accusations against Letby, who prosecutors painted as a sinister woman on a mission to murder.

Among the accusations, prosecutors say Letby killed two of three newborn triplets within 24 hours of each other, by injecting them with air shortly after they were born.

She is also accused of trying four times to kill an infant, before eventually doing so. Prosecutors allege she confessed to the killings on Post-it notes recovered from her Cheshire, England, home.

The former nurse also sent a sympathy card to parents of a newborn she allegedly murdered.

"There are no words to make this time any easier," Letby allegedly wrote, per the BBC. "It was a real privilege to care for [child] and get to know you as a family — a family who always put [child] first and did everything possible for her. She will always be part of your lives and we will never forget her. Thinking of you today and always."

Letby had been arrested twice in connection with the killings between 2018 and 2019, each time bailing out. It wasn't until her third arrest in November 2020 that authorities had enough evidence to keep her in custody.

Her trial continues.