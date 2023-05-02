U.K. Nurse Lucy Letby Explains Notes She Wrote After Babies' Deaths: 'I Am Evil I Did This'

Lucy Letby, 33, was removed from the neonatal ward in 2016, after senior hospital staff grew suspicious following a year of mysterious deaths and near-deaths of infants

By
Phil Boucher,
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 11:17 AM
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Photo: SWNS

Lucy Letby, the British nurse accused of murdering seven newborns under her watch, took the stand Tuesday, explaining for the first time why she wrote "I AM EVIL I DID THIS" on Post-it notes that were later discovered by investigators at her home.

"I felt I must be responsible in some way," Letby, 33, told the courtroom, during shocking testimony in which she offered insight into what she says happened during her time working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, England.

Letby was removed from the hospital's neonatal ward in 2016, after senior hospital staff grew suspicious following a year of mysterious deaths and near-deaths of infants in which she was allegedly involved.

In addition to the killings of seven newborns, Letby is also accused of attempting to murder 10 more babies. She is accused of harming the babies by injecting them with air, milk, or insulin.

She's pleaded not guilty to 22 charges.

Letby again denied the charges Tuesday when asked why, in the notes discovered at her home, she wrote, "I don't deserve to live" and "I killed them on purpose."

Letby told the jury she felt "that I hadn't been good enough" and that she "somehow failed in my duties," leading her to write the passages.

She told the jury she felt, "I must be such an awful, evil person if I had made mistakes and not known," and "that somehow I had been incompetent and done something wrong."

Last Thursday, the prosecution rested its case against Letby, following a six-month trial that began in October 2022.

Since then, the jury has heard many alarming accusations against Letby, who prosecutors painted as a sinister woman on a mission to murder.

Among the accusations, prosecutors say Letby killed two of three newborn triplets within 24 hours of each other, by injecting them with air shortly after they were born.

Alamy Live News. 2PXEGEP Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby giving evidence in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another ten, between June 2015 and June 2016 while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital. This is an Alamy Live News image and may not be part of your current Alamy deal . If you are unsure, please contact our sales team to check.
PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Live News. 2PXD3BH Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby giving evidence in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another ten, between June 2015 and June 2016 while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital. This is an Alamy Live News image and may not be part of your current Alamy deal . If you are unsure, please contact our sales team to check.
Lucy Letby. PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

She is also accused of trying four times to kill an infant, before eventually doing so. Prosecutors allege she confessed to the killings on Post-it notes recovered from her Cheshire, England, home.

Lucy Letby
Note written by Lucy Letby. Crown Prosecution Service

The former nurse also sent a sympathy card to parents of a newborn she allegedly murdered.

"There are no words to make this time any easier," Letby allegedly wrote, per the BBC. "It was a real privilege to care for [child] and get to know you as a family — a family who always put [child] first and did everything possible for her. She will always be part of your lives and we will never forget her. Thinking of you today and always."

Letby had been arrested twice in connection with the killings between 2018 and 2019, each time bailing out. It wasn't until her third arrest in November 2020 that authorities had enough evidence to keep her in custody.

Her trial continues.

Related Articles
Father rescued from Kong Adventure in Keswick dies of his injuries after mountain rescue operation
'Devoted' Dad, 49, Dies from Injuries 8 Days After Getting Stuck in Cave at Indoor Rock Climbing Center
Alamy Live News. 2PXD3BH Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby giving evidence in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another ten, between June 2015 and June 2016 while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital. This is an Alamy Live News image and may not be part of your current Alamy deal . If you are unsure, please contact our sales team to check.
Nurse Lucy Letby Sobs on Witness Stand, Claims She Was 'Incompetent' But Meant No Harm
This undated photo provided by the Hobbs Police Department shows Alexis Avila, an 18-year-old Hobbs woman facing charges after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster. (Hobbs Police Department via AP)
Alexis Avila Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Throwing Her Newborn in a New Mexico Shopping Center Dumpster
Detective Troy Patterson, who was shot 33 years ago and succumbed to his injuries Saturday, April 29th. https://twitter.com/NYPDnews/status/1653104599102808095/photo/1
NYPD Detective Dies After Spending 33 Years in Coma After Shooting: 'Hero of New York City'
missing Wash. mom Mikayla Standridge. https://www.facebook.com/FreakNasty99/photos. Mardi Martone/Facebook
'If I Ever Go Missing... Just Know I Didn't Leave': Wash. Mom Vanishes Days After Posting Cryptic Message
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell's Hair Allegedly Discovered on Duct Tape Found With Her Son's Remains: DNA Expert
Cameron Everest Brand
2 Teens Killed, 4 Wounded During Mississippi After-Prom Party Shooting
Devon Hoover
Person of Interest Arrested After Neurosurgeon Is Found Shot to Death, Wrapped in Sheet in Attic
Sonia Argentina Guzman and her son, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, were shot and killed by a neighbor Friday in Cleveland, Texas, officials said.
Father Who Lost Wife, Son in Texas Massacre Recounts Horror, as All 5 Victims ID'd
Francisco Oropeza. Texas shooting. https://twitter.com/FBIHouston/status/1652741831887601666?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1652741831887601666%7Ctwgr%5E40c6542d92446a54584a9ef1a93d36546b547c7b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fiframe.nbcnews.com%2FTKiqIxA%3F_showcaption%3Dtrueapp%3D1. Credit: FBI Houston
Manhunt Continues for Suspect in Texas Mass Shooting as Police Say They Have 'Zero Leads'
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Calif. Man Convicted of Murder After Ramming Car Full of Teens Who Played Doorbell Prank
Law enforcement authorities removing bodies from a scene where five people were shot the night before Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Cleveland, TX. Authorities say an 8-year-old child was among five people killed in a shooting at the home in southeast Texas late Friday night. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)
5 Dead, Including 9-Year-Old, in Texas 'Execution Style' Shooting by Alleged Drunk Gunman
Erick L. Aguirre https://cityofhouston.news/update-suspect-arrested-charged-in-in-fatal-shooting-at-1300-chartres-street/
Texas Man Allegedly Killed Fake Parking Attendant Over $40 'Scam' — then Returned to Date
Lucy Letby
U.K. Nurse Lucy Letby Will Testify Next Week at Infant Murder Trial
Jennifer Hall wanted in Missouri for murder
Respiratory Therapist Who Was a Suspected Serial Killer Admits to Killing 2 Patients
Bella Fontenelle
Woman Allegedly Killed Boyfriend's Daughter, 6, Placed Body in Bucket on Yard of Girl's Mom