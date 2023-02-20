U.K. Nurse Lucy Letby Cries in Court as Doctor Gives Evidence at Baby Murders Trial

Lucy Letby, the British nurse accused of killing seven babies, started crying in court as a doctor gave testimony about a child she allegedly attempted to kill.

The doctor, who wasn't identified for legal reasons, testified in Manchester Crown Court that he cared for the infant in the early morning hours of April 10, 2015 — the day after prosecutors say Letby tried to murder the child, who was born premature, with a fatal dose of insulin, the BBC reported.

The doctor said the infant's blood sugar levels had dropped and were "lower than what I would have wanted," according to the BBC.

It was important to prevent those levels from dropping further "because low blood glucose levels in a baby can cause seizures," the doctor said, the BBC reported. "It's damaging to a baby. If it falls to a much lower level, then it can cause liver damage and brain injury."

The child survived the alleged assault and left the hospital the following month, according to BBC.

When the doctor confirmed his name with the court just before testifying, Letby became visibly upset, leaving her seat and walking towards the exit door, the BBC reported.

Letby had a conversation with a court officer and her lawyer before she went back to her seat.

Letby faces 22 charges for allegedly killing five infant boys and two infant girls as well as attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.

Text messages between Letby and colleagues after the infant's death were also recently shown to jurors.

"We had such a rubbish night," said Letby in one text exchange, according to the BBC. "Our job is just far too sad sometimes."

The colleague replied: "No what happened?" her colleague responded.

"We lost [Child D]," Letby texted.

"What!!!!" the colleague responded. "But she was improving. What happened? Wanna chat? I can't believe you were on again. You are having such a tough time."

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors told jurors of Post-It notes that were discovered at Letby's home in which she wrote that she was "evil" and "killed them on purpose," the BBC reported.

While some notes, allegedly written by Letby, read she's a "horrible evil person" who isn't "good enough," others included what prosecutor Nick Johnson told the court was "protestations of innocence." This included one that involved the phrase "I haven't done anything wrong and they have no evidence so why have I had to hide away?"

"Well, ladies and gentlemen, that in a nutshell is your task in this case," Johnson told the jury. "Whether or not she did these dreadful things is the decision you will have to make when you have heard all the evidence."

Letby has pleaded not guilty.