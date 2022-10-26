Colleague of UK Nurse Lucy Letby Thought 'Not Again' When Another Baby Fell Ill in Neonatal Unit

Lucy Letby, 32, is accused of killing five infant boys and two infant girls at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016

By Christine Pelisek
Published on October 26, 2022 01:31 PM
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Photo: SWNS

A colleague of Lucy Letby, the British nurse accused of killing seven babies, thought "not again" when another baby fell ill at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit, she testified at Letby's murder trial.

The colleague, a nurse at the hospital, testified Monday that she was preparing medicines when the infant girl, identified only as Child B, went into distress.

Letby is accused of killing the girl's twin brother in June 2015 a day after his premature birth. The baby girl, said the nurse, who has not been publicly named for legal reasons, looked "very ill," she told the jury, according to The Standard. "She looked very like her brother did the night before. Pale, white, with this purple blotchy discoloration. It was all over her body."

"I just remember thinking 'not again' — to see his sister with the same appearance," the nurse testified, The Standard reported.

The baby girl stabilized "quite quickly" after a breathing tube was put in.

The nurse testified in Manchester Crown Court that the girl's brother deteriorated suddenly and "to an unusual degree. Babies can be very poorly quickly but there is usually some indication that is happening. We had no undue concerns.

"To go from that is very unusual and then [Child B] had been good throughout the evening for me… then she became ill very quickly. She deteriorated very quickly and then this discoloration," the nurse said.

Lucy Letby
Note written by Lucy Letby. Crown Prosecution Service

"You never want any baby to die," she testified, according to The Standard. "You want to help them go home to their families. That's always been my goal."

Child B survived and was later released from the hospital, The Standard reported.

Prosecutors have alleged that Letby, now 32, injected air into the bloodstream of both infants, The Standard reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Letby faces 22 charges for allegedly killing five infant boys and two infant girls as well as attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors told jurors of Post-It notes that were discovered at Letby's home in which she wrote that she was "evil" and "killed them on purpose," the BBC reported.

While some notes, allegedly written by Letby, read she's a "horrible evil person" who isn't "good enough," others included what prosecutor Nick Johnson told the court was "protestations of innocence." This included one that involved the phrase "I haven't done anything wrong and they have no evidence so why have I had to hide away?"

"Well, ladies and gentlemen, that in a nutshell is your task in this case," Johnson told the jury. "Whether or not she did these dreadful things is the decision you will have to make when you have heard all the evidence."

Letby has pleaded not guilty.

