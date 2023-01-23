British Nurse Lucy Letby Allegedly Tried to Kill Same Premature Baby Twice

The latest disturbing allegation in the trial of Lucy Letby, the British nurse accused murdering infants in her care, is prosecutors' claim that she tried to kill the same premature baby twice.

Letby, 32, is on trial for allegedly murdering seven infants and attempting to kill 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

Prosecutors allege Letby killed them by injecting air or insulin into their bloodstreams.

She has denied all 22 charges against her.

Prosecutors told jurors how in September 2015 a premature infant identified as Child H suffered two cardiac and respiratory collapses at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Liverpool where Letby worked, the BBC reports.

They allege Letby tried to kill the infant twice: first on Sept. 26, 2015 and then the next morning when the baby's regular nurse had left the room, the BBC reports.

Born six weeks early, Child H was being monitored in the neonatal unit with other premature babies, Fox News reports.

But on the morning of Sept. 26, 2015, medical personnel rushed to the neonatal unit after Child H's blood oxygen levels and heart rate plummeted, Registrar Dr. Matthew Neame told the court, according to the BBC.

Summoned to the neonatal unit, the baby's parents saw medics trying to resuscitate their child, Fox News reports.

The parents were told the baby might not make it through the night, Fox News reports.

The baby stabilized but then, hours later, on Sept. 27, she crashed again when her heart rate decreased to 40 beats a minute.

Doctors and nurses gave the baby chest compressions and adrenaline for six minutes before they were able to resuscitate her, Neame testified.

Explaining the difference between the first and second emergencies the baby experienced, Neame said, "The distinction is the lack of clear explanation for the event at this time and the fact that it has happened again in a relatively short space of time," the BBC reports.

When Child H was later transferred to Arrowe Park Hospital, Neame wrote in his discharge letter that the baby had suffered two significant episodes of low heart rate "with no clear precipitating factors," the BBC reports.

The baby thrived at Arrowe Hospital, her parents said, the BBC reports.

She was discharged the next month, according to the BBC.

'I Killed Them on Purpose'

Letby has repeatedly claimed she's innocent, but prosecutors have presented several handwritten notes in court that they say incriminate her.

In one of the notes, Letby allegedly wrote, "I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them," the prosecutor said. In another, she allegedly wrote, "Not good enough. I will never have children or marry. I will never know what it's like to have a family.

She also allegedly scribbled in one of the notes, "I am a horrible evil person," and then wrote in capital letters: "I AM EVIL I DID THIS."

Letby's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

The trial continues.