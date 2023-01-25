Nurse Lucy Letby Allegedly Murdered Baby on 4th Attempt, Then Offered to Take Photos of Body

Lucy Letby, 32, is accused of killing five infant boys and two infant girls at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016

By Christine Pelisek
Published on January 25, 2023 04:15 PM
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Photo: SWNS

Lucy Letby, the British nurse accused of killing seven babies, allegedly offered to take pictures of a baby girl soon after she allegedly killed her.

Letby faces 22 charges for allegedly killing five infant boys and two infant girls as well as attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.

Prosecutors have alleged that Letby, now 32, tried to kill the girl by injecting air into her feeding tube and bloodstream, referred to as Child I, four times before she succeeded on Oct. 23, 2015.

In a statement read in Manchester Crown Court, the child's mother said her daughter, who was born premature, was initially unwell but began to improve.

"I started to notice that she was looking different," she said, according to the The Guardian. "She was looking around the room now, taking it all in. I was able to sit her on my knee. I remember looking at her and thinking 'We are going home'. She looked like a full-term baby. She didn't look frail or small."

The mother said Letby helped prepare a bath for her newborn.

"I was so pleased to be able to bathe her. [Child I] was obviously enjoying it because she was smiling," the mother said. "Lucy even offered to take some photos using my mobile, which I agreed to."

The child's mother said she was called to the hospital in the early hours of Oct. 23, 2015. When she arrived, Letby and two others were attempting to resuscitate her daughter, the BBC reported.

After her daughter died, she and her partner were taken to a visitor's room where they were asked if they wanted to bathe their daughter's body.

"I didn't want to look back and regret not doing it so I said yes," she said, the BBC reported.

"Lucy brought the bath in," she said. "She said she could come in and take some photos which we could keep.

"While we were bathing her, Lucy came back in," she said.

"She was smiling and kept going on about how she was present at the first bath and how [Child I] had loved it."

She said she had "wished [Letby] would just stop talking."

"Eventually she realized and stopped. It was not something we wanted to hear," she said, according to the BBC.

Letby has pleaded not guilty.

