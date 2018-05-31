Kansas Woman Who Led Investigator to Body of Stepson, 5, Walks Out of Jail with No Charges

A Kansas woman arrested after leading a private investigator to a body believed to be that of her 5-year-old stepson was released from jail Wednesday and currently faces no charges in the case, Segwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Wednesday.

Emily Glass, 27, of Wichita, wore sunglasses and refused to answer reporters’ questions after she was released from jail.

The investigation remains open while authorities await autopsy results on the remains, which authorities believe are those of the boy, Lucas Hernandez, Bennett said at a Wednesday press conference.

“No charges are being filed today while investigators continue to follow up on newly-developed leads, and await the results of the forensic examination,” Bennett said.

The autopsy report will not be final until the results of a toxicology exam are complete, he said.

“I appreciate the exhaustive investigation in this case conducted by law enforcement and this office will actively continue to work with law enforcement until the case is resolved,” Bennett added, declining to comment further on the ongoing investigation.

The news of Glass’ release angered Lucas’ relatives and other observers, local station KSN reports.

“How could you release her?” cried one woman who was waiting outside when Glass was released. “This is a joke. How are you going to know exactly where his body is?”

Lucas’s mother, Jamie Taylor Orr, cautioned against jumping to hasty conclusions.

“Everyone, Take a deep breath, step back and chill,” she wrote in a statement, KAKE reports. “There’s a reason for this because of what’s to come. Let go, let god, Let WPD most of all. They got this, Lucas will get his justice. Momma”

On May 24, Glass was arrested and charged with one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer and obstruction after officers found Lucas’s body under a bridge in rural Harvey County, local station KAKE reports.

Prior to that, Glass led private investigator David Marshburn, who specializes in finding missing persons, to the area, Marshburn told KAKE in an interview.

In February, shortly after Lucas went missing, Glass was arrested on child endangerment charges related to her 1-year-old daughter, ABC News reports. She was acquitted of those charges in May.

On the day Lucas was reported missing, Glass told police she last saw the boy in his bedroom at about 3 p.m. before she took a shower and fell asleep, police said at the time. She said that when she woke up, he was gone.