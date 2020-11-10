3 Baton Rouge Police Officers Placed on Leave After LSU Football Player Claims He Was ‘Violated'

A Louisiana State University football player claimed that he was "violated numerous times" during an incident with Baton Rouge police over the weekend, leading to three officers to be placed on paid administrative leave.

On Sunday afternoon, Koy Moore, a freshman wide receiver at the university, posted a lengthy statement on Twitter and Instagram, detailing his alleged incident with the officers that occurred the night prior.

"Last night I was approached by policeman they pulled guns on me assuming I had a gun and drugs, (screaming where’s your gun?)," he wrote. "I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have."

Moore said that while he tried to document the incident, the officers "snatched my phone." The athlete added, "I could’ve lost my life and I know for a fact nothing would’ve happened to the guys who did it."

"As some celebrate the election of a new president understand the real problem have not changed," Moore said. "If I didn’t tell those incompetent officers that I was a LSU football player there’s is no telling if I would’ve been here to tell the story! Yesterday wasn’t a victory for America it was only a distraction."

In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the department was notified of Moore's claims and have placed the three officers involved in the alleged incident on paid administrative leave as "a thorough investigation into this complaint" takes place.

"We appreciate Mr. Moore bringing this incident to our attention. As in every case, we will be collecting all available evidence and conducting interviews. Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community. I pledge a thorough investigation into this complaint," Paul said in the statement.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said on Twitter Sunday night that the university is also investigating the incident alongside the Baton Rouge Police Department.

"While i cannot comment on the investigation, what I can say is that we must work collectively to embrace our differences," Orgeron wrote. "We have to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are able to create a safer and more equitable society for all people."

Moore has eight receptions for 70 yards so far this season, according to his ESPN bio.