'Loving Father and Husband': Family Speaks Out After Football Coach Was Allegedly Killed by Opposing Coach

43-year-old coach Mike Hickmon was shot to death in front of his wife and son during a game of youth football in Lancaster, Tex. on Saturday

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on August 18, 2022 04:00 PM
Mike Hickmon and family
Hickmon family. Photo: Kenyetta Hickmon

Mike Hickmon was the epitome of a family man.

He lived and breathed fatherhood — and sports.

But on Saturday, the life of the 43-year-old doting father and beloved youth football coach was cut short after he was allegedly shot to death by a coach on the opposing team after a disagreement during a game in Lancaster, Tex.

Hickmon's cousin, Toronda Alford tells PEOPLE his wife Kenyetta Hickmon and their 9-year-old son Mike Jr. witnessed the deadly shooting from the sidelines, and it has left them broken.

"She's just numb," Alford says. "She could have never imagined that this would've happened. That's their typical Saturday — to get up and go to a little league game — whether he was coaching, whether it was his best friend's game, whether it was a family member's. That was their thing to do, and it's tragic."

Mike Hickmon and family
Hickmon family. Kenyetta Hickmon

Hickmon was "a devoted father" who wanted to "watch his children grow up and live out their dreams," Alford says.

But now, Ashley, 25; Emerie, 14; and Mike Jr., 9; will have to figure out how to navigate life without their dad to guide them.

"Their dad was at every game," she says of the sports-centric family. "Their dad was dropping them off at practice, picking them up at practice. Him and Mike Jr. — they flew somewhere for a game. So, I don't even know how they are going to go on without him. He was their biggest cheerleader."

Although much of his time and love was devoted to his own family, Hickmon still had room in his heart to mentor other kids. His family says he spent the last five years coaching the D.E.A. Dragons.

Mike Hickmon and family
Hickmon family. Kenyetta Hickmon

"Mike loved children … this was a good person," Alford says. "This was a loving father and husband, and everything he did, he did from the heart. He was one of those, 'What do you need me to do, how can I help?' type of people."

"He was one in a million," Alford says. "I just hope that as a family, we can make him as proud as he made us."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

While funeral arrangements are in the works, a balloon release is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at DeSoto Stadium in DeSoto, Texas.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been organized to help defray burial costs and support the Hickmon family.

Hickmon was killed on Saturday after 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib — allegedly shot him.

Talib turned himself into authorities on Monday and has been charged with first-degree murder, his attorney Clark Birdsall confirmed to PEOPLE. It is unclear if Talib has entered a plea to the charge as of Thursday.

Related Articles
Mike Hickmon
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
Michael Hickmon
Beloved Youth Football Coach Allegedly Killed by Brother of NFL Star Was Shot During Argument Over Score
Nesredin Esleiman uber driver
Md. Dad of 3 Murdered During Attempted Robbery While Driving for Uber, Police Say
Courtney and Eric Huard
Married Couple Found Shot and Killed in Rhode Island House While Their 3 Kids Were Home 
Tyler Zook, Tyreese Smith
Pa. Football Player Dies in Car Crash Before Teammate and 'Best Friend' Is Found Dead by Suicide Nearby
https://www.gofundme.com/f/leevi-maseuli Leevi Maseuli
Dad Shot and Killed in Front of 7-Year-Old Son as They Sat in Car on Father's Day: 'Heinous Crime'
todt family photos
Celebration Father Allegedly Confessed He Killed Daughter Because He 'Needed to Save Her Soul' 
AJ Drew McGinley
Beloved Youth Basketball Coach and Mentor Was Killed at June Vigil, Suspect Recently Arrested
tiana huddleston
Wis. Man Says He Shot and Killed 8-Year-Old Daughter While Trying to Teach Kids About Gun Safety: Police
Montez Sweat
Brother of Washington Football Team's Montez Sweat Killed in Shooting
london bean
After 12-Year-Old's Murder, Police Arrest Teen and Suspect's Father, Who Allegedly Drove Son to Scene 
Mark Kaipust and son
'Dedicated' Father and His 7-Year-Old Son Killed on Their Way to College Football Game: 'Tragic'
Sykea Patton
Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Kills Pa. Mom Walking Her Twin 5-Year-Old Sons Home From School
Jay Boughton
Minn. Baseball Coach Killed in Apparent Road Rage Incident, Suspect Still at Large
Jay Boughton
Man Arrested After the July Drive-By Shooting Death of Minn. Youth Baseball Coach
dustin Wakefield
Man Accused of Killing Dad, Dancing over Body Allegedly Was High on Mushrooms, Said He Felt 'Empowered'