Loved Ones Search for Answers After 19-Year-Old's Body Is Found Wrapped in Sheet: 'Sweetest Girl'

Nearly two weeks after the body of 19-year-old Kaleigh Mousseau was found wrapped in a sheet on the side of a road in Florida, police and loved ones are still searching for answers.

"She was the sweetest girl. There’s no reason for this to happen to her," Shawn Galvan, the mother of Mousseau's boyfriend, told local station WBBH.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mousseau's body was found on Durden Parkway East in Cape Coral on the morning of April 17, according to the News Press. Galvan hadn't seen the 19-year-old, who was staying with her family, for five days when her body was discovered. Her body was wrapped in a sheet.

"We’re having a hard time," Galvan said. "You sit here and all of her things are still in the room, and you expect her to walk back out of the bedroom or come have dinner, and she’s not there."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Mousseau's death has been called suspicious by police, who are awaiting an autopsy report from the medical examiner.

Following the discovery of her body, Mousseau's father, Eugene Hrebin, called her his best friend.

“My world has been taken from me; it’s been crushed,” Hrebin told WINK. “Whoever did it, they’re going to be judged for it.”

Galvan last spoke to Mousseau via text on April 16. She now fears those messages weren't written by Mousseau.

"When we look at that text message, it doesn’t even sound like the way she would normally text us. To us, we kind of think somebody else had her phone," she told WBBH.

As police continue to investigate Mousseau's death, Galvan knows someone out there has more information.

"To be wrapped in a sheet? That’s personal. How can you just leave somebody in a sheet? Even if it was an accident, come forward," Galvan urged. "Send a letter in. Make an anonymous call if you’re too scared to do it in person. Just do something so there can be peace and she can be at rest. She’s not going to rest until we find out what happened."

The tag #JusticeForKaleigh is being used by friends and family on social media to raise awareness for Mousseau's case.

Cape Coral police are asking anyone with information to call 239-574-3223. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at www.capecops.com/tips or text it to CRIMES (274637) or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.