'We Lost Four Beautiful Souls': Loved Ones Remember Slain University of Idaho Students at Vigil on Campus

On Wednesday, loved ones and fellow students gathered at the University of Idaho to remember the four young lives lost as the investigation into their Nov. 13 killings continues.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Maddie Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed in the early morning hours at an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho.

During the vigil on Wednesday — which began and ended with a live choir — Ethan's mother Stacy Chapin, Kaylee's father Steve Goncalves and Maddie's father Ben Mogen spoke about their children on campus with hundreds in attendance.

Stacy spoke about Ethan's vibrant social life and close relationship with his siblings. Ethan was a triplet and all three of the Chapin siblings chose the University of Idaho because of the "small-town feel" and the Greek life, Stacy said.

"Make sure you spend as much time as possible with those people because time is precious and it's something you can't get back," Stacy said.

Steve Goncalves took the stage next, with his wife and Kaylee's mother, Kristi Goncalves, standing next to him.

"We lost four beautiful souls," he said.

Steve spoke about both his daughter Kaylee and her best friend Maddie. He said he prayed for strength while preparing for his speech at the vigil.

"I prayed to my girls, and I said, 'You're going to have to help me here, I'm struggling,'" he said.

He talked about how his daughter and Maddie spent every possible moment together since meeting in sixth grade.

"They went to high school together, then they started looking at colleges," Steve said. "They came here together. They eventually get into the same apartment together. And, in the end, they died together. In the same room, in the same bed."

Steve said their friendship has given their family strength since students' killings.

"It's a shame and it hurts, but the beauty of the two always being together comforts us," he said.

He urged people to be kind to one another.

"The only cure to pain is love — it's the only thing that's going to to heal us; it's the only thing that's going to heal you."

Maddie's father Ben spoke about her lively social life, good grades and love for music.

He called her, "such a great kid and a perfect little baby."

"When I would meet people ever since she was first born, and they would say, 'Tell me about yourself,' the first thing I would say is, 'I have this daughter — here's a picture of her, she's on the dean's list at college, she works hard, she has all these friends at her sorority," Ben said.

He spoke proudly about Maddie, who was his only child, and also mentioned her boyfriend Jake, whom he called a great guy and said he was happy he was able to call him his daughter's boyfriend.

"I'm so glad that she got to just have at least a little taste of what it's like to be in love with someone," Ben said.

Xana's family could not make it, the Dean of students said, but he mentioned that she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.

In a tribute on the Pi Beta Phi's Instagram page, the sorority called Xana "a magnet for positive energy [who] always radiated that energy back into the world."

They described Maddie, who was also a member of Phi Beta Phi, "passionate about every aspect of her life."

Xana's father, Jeffrey Kernodle, previously told Arizona's Family that "she was — all the time — always with her friends."

Ethan was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, which recently created a scholarship in his honor. Kaylee was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. In an Instagram tribute, they called her "the most devoted, spontaneous, adventurous, and considerate sister."

Victims Were Likely Attacked While Sleeping: Police

On Nov. 13, the bodies of Ethan, Kaylee, Maddie and Xana were discovered around noon after a 911 call came in about an unconscious person at the residence, authorities have said.

Authorities have confirmed that two additional roommates — who have not been identified — were home during the attack but slept through it and were unharmed. Kaylee, Maddie and Xana lived at the home with the two other roommates and Ethan was in a relationship with Xana and spending the night at the residence.

Jeffrey said Ethan and Xana were "together about a year, give or take," Arizona's Family reports.

Shortly after the murders, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt confirmed that all four were stabbed to death. It was later confirmed that all were found in bed and they were most likely sleeping when the attack began. They were found on the second and third floors of the residence, authorities confirmed.

At this time, no murder weapon has been found and no suspects have been named.

Neither of the surviving roommates is considered a suspect, Moscow authorities have said.

The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the killings to call 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.