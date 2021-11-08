Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, were killed in the early morning crash allegedly caused by Henry Ruggs III, who police say was going 156 mph

'Family Was Everything to Tina': Loved Ones of Woman Killed in Henry Ruggs Crash Speak Out

"Family was everything" to Tina Tintor, who was killed along with her dog in an early morning crash allegedly caused by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, her family's attorney said in a statement.

"Tina's tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend," attorney Farhan Naqvi said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents' life."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tintor lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby and "loved her 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning," according to the statement.

Tintor, 23, and her dog were driving home in the early morning hours of Nov. 2 when Ruggs, who was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, slammed into the back of her 2013 Toyota RAV4 near Spring Valley Parkway in Las Vegas.

The car caught on fire, killing both Tintor and her dog.

Tina Tintor Tina Tintor

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by PEOPLE, Ruggs refused a field sobriety test and was transferred to the hospital to treat his injuries.

A prosecutor said Ruggs was going 156 mph at the time of the accident and had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit two hours afterward.

henry ruggs Henry Ruggs | Credit: Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ruggs, 22, faces one count of a DUI resulting in death and felony reckless driving resulting in death in connection with the fatal injuries sustained by Tintor. He also faces DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and felony reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm stemming from injuries sustained by his girlfriend, a passenger in the Corvette, PEOPLE confirms.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol related to a loaded gun allegedly found on the driver's floorboard.

Ruggs was released on a $150,000 bond, CNN reports. He has since been released from the Raiders, according to a tweet from the NFL team.

Ruggs is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday where he will likely be formally charged.

A GoFundMe page set up to pay for Tintor's funeral expenses has so far raised over $90,000.