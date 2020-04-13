'Love Triangle' Murder: Ala. Detective Accused of Killing Woman Who Dated Same Male Cop

Image zoom Facebook

An Alabama detective is charged with murder for allegedly shooting a romantic rival in a deadly love triangle, say police.

On Friday at about 11:51 p.m., Birmingham officers raced to the Germania Park area after being alerted to shots fired by the city’s gunfire detection system, the Birmingham Police Department says in a press release.

There, officers found a woman in a vehicle who’d been shot multiple times.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, identified as Kanisha Nicole Fuller, was inside an unmarked Birmingham police vehicle with a Birmingham Police detective at the time of the shooting, the department says in the release.

The investigation also revealed the identity of the alleged shooter: Alfreda Fluker, 39, a 15-year veteran of the Birmingham Police Department who was assigned to the Crime Reduction Team.

Image zoom Alfreda Fluker Birmingham Police Department

“The motive in this homicide is domestic in nature,” says the release.

Fluker was arrested at her Birmingham home and taken to police headquarters for further questioning.

At a press conference Saturday, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said, “This is not a press conference that I wanted to give today or any other day, but it’s about the facts and the realities of life. It’s a press conference about a love triangle gone wrong, something that happened very bad this morning.”

During the press conference, Smith said he didn’t know the “exact relationship” between the male detective and each of the women, AL.com reports.

Said Smith: “It’s something that’s been going on for a little while,’’ he said, “but without our knowledge,” AL.com reports.

After the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case, a capital murder warrant was obtained against Fluker, the statement says.

Fluker will be charged with multiple crimes, including capital murder, AL.com reports.

“Today has been a very difficult day for the Birmingham Police Department as we’ve investigated and watched this tragic event unfold and three lives have been forever changed,” Smith said. “Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to the victim and her family.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves a Birmingham detective, AL.com reports.

Fluker is being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.

She has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether she has obtained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.