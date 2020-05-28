Love and Hip Hop Star Betty Idol's Little Sister Shot and Killed in Mysterious Circumstances

"I will never be able to hold my sister again because someone decided to take her from me," wrote Salomé, aka Betty Idol, on Instagram

The death of a Miami teen and sister of singer Betty Idol, aka Salomé — a former star of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta— is being investigated as an accident while her family alleges that her killing was intentional.

On May 18, 17-year-old Giselle "Gigi" Rengifo suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene after authorities arrived around 8:30 p.m., according to WPLG. Four people were questioned, and the death was considered the result of an accidental discharge of a handgun.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to an arrest report obtained by the outlet, Michael McGowan, 17, said he held the gun when it fired, police say. McGowan has been charged for manslaughter with a deadly weapon, the Miami Herald reported.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said in a press conference last week that the death could be attributed to children being at home during the pandemic and having access to deadly weapons in their house.

Image zoom Betty Idol and sister Giselle Rengifo Betty Idol/instagram

"The truth is you have a lot of kids at home that normally would be at school and doing other things," said Colina, according to the Herald. "We’ve had two horrific incidents in the past week. It’s just brutal."

The Rengifo family, however, doesn't believe her death was accidental. Salomé, 30, started the hashtag #JusticeForGigi, calling for attention to her little sister's case on social media.

Image zoom Betty Idol and sister Giselle Rengifo Betty Idol/instagram

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I will never be able to hold my sister again because someone decided to take her from me," Salomé recently wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. "Those kids that were at that AirBnB are covering up the truth and I’m going to find out and get JUSTICE for my little sister. Putting a gun to someone’s head is NOT AN ACCIDENT."

The Miami Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and Girlfriend Found Dead in Las Vegas

In another post, the musician shared a video of the teen and wrote, "My little princess. My EVERYTHING. @gigibratz I need you to help me be strong for mommy, Pa, Jonathan, Noah, Taty and the family. This hurts so much. I feel like I’m living a nightmare and I haven’t woken up yet. I just need to hear your voice again. This isn’t fair. I need you. I miss you. I love you."