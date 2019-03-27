'Lovable' Calif. Toddler Was Mauled to Death by 2 Rottweilers as Grandparents Tried to Save Him

The family of a California 2-year-old boy is mourning his death after he was mauled by two neighborhood dogs last week in his front yard.

Last Friday morning, Fresno police responded to a home and found a boy suffering from dog bites, Lt. Mark Hudson said at a press conference later that day. Officers performed CPR on the boy and took him to a local medical center, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy was identified by his family as Jaysiah Chavez, according to a GoFundMe page and media reports.

“We feel like we’re in a dream right now. It’s just hard to fathom right now,” Ayden Palmerin, the boy’s uncle, told KGPE. “A little boy passing especially the way he passed. It’s just terrible.”

Hudson said Jaysiah was in his family’s font yard when two Rottweilers came into the yard and attacked him.

The dogs had escaped from their own yard, KGPE reports.

When other children inside saw what was happening, they alerted Jaysiah’s grandmother. She ran outside to try and save Jaysiah but was also attacked, Hudson said.

Jaysiah’s grandfather tried to save the pair but by the time he was able to get the dogs off them, Jaysiah had been mortally wounded.

“It took the grandfather, who was also in the house, to get out and use a hose on these dogs to get the dog off the [boy],” Hudson said.

The dogs fled the scene but were later located and taken to the SPCA, Hudson said. They were later euthanized, WDSU reports.

“We don’t have any past history with them and we did check all our databases and there is nothing at that location. But they did seem to want to get out of that backyard where they were located at,” Walter Salvari, a spokesperson with the Central California SPCA, told the station.

Jaysiah’s family shared memories of the vibrant boy.

“Jaysiah was a lovable little boy. He laughed and smiled, bringing joy and happiness to everyone he touched. He loved hearing music and enjoyed waking up his grandparents to start his day,” the family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Jaysiah’s aunt, Rocio Lopez, told KGPE she will never forget her nephew.

“Very gentle, very sweet. He had a beautiful smile and he would melt your heart,” Lopez said.