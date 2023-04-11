Here's What We Know About the Louisville Shooting Victims: 'There Are a Lot of People Who Are Hurting'

Five people are dead after authorities say a fellow coworker who knew he was going to be laid off opened fire at a downtown Louisville, Ky., bank on Monday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliot, 63, Juliana Farmer, 45, and James Tutt, 64, were killed shortly after Connor Sturgeon, 25, fatally shot them with an AR-15 rifle during a morning meeting at Old National Bank.

A fifth victim identified as Deana Eckert, 57, died at a hospital Monday evening.

The lone gunman was killed during a shootout with police, while eight others, including two responding officers were injured, authorities said.

"This is awful," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said during a press conference Monday. "I have a very close friend who didn't make it today, and I have another close friend who didn't either, and one who is at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through."

"There are a lot of people who are hurting today," Beshear added. "Surround them with the love and compassion we have been so good at showing one another."

Here's what we know about the victims:

Joshua Barrick, 40

Joshua Barrick. Facebook

According to the Courier Journal, Joshua Barrick was the senior vice president of commercial real estate banking at Old National Bank.

But loved ones knew the executive as a "devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend," his brother, Jeff Barrick, told ABC News in a statement. "He would do anything for anyone and cherished his time with them. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was sentimental and was passionate about life."

According to WXIX-TV, Barrick leaves behind two children.

He was also an active member at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church where he coached first- and second-grade basketball.

"Just a likable, kind, big guy," Shayne Duvall said during a Monday night vigil for Barrick, per the outlet. "He's a big guy, and just had a bubbling personality, and you could tell he loved his family. He loved his faith. He loved his community. And he just loved life."

Thomas Elliot, 63

Thomas Elliott. Baptist Health Louisville

Thomas Elliott was a senior vice president at Old National Bank, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

During Monday's news conference, Gov. Andy Beshear credited Elliott with helping him grow his law career. "Helped me become governor. Gave me advice on being a good dad. He was one of the people I talked to most in the world, and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend," said Beshear, according to the paper.

According to the Associated Press, Elliott was also close with late boxing legend Muhammad Ali's wife, Lonnie Ali.

"Tommy was such a warm, wonderful, funny, kind guy," Lonnie said, per the AP. "Just the sweetest person. And it's just such a huge loss, not just to his friends and family, but to the community. Because that's what Tommy was about. Tommy was about community."

"I'm going to miss him so much," she added.

Elliott leaves behind a wife, two daughters and two stepdaughters.

Juliana Farmer, 45

Juliana Farmer. Facebook

Juliana Farmer was only on the job for three weeks before she was killed, her aunt told WFIE-TV.

According to Farmer's LinkedIn, she was recently hired as a loan analyst at Old National Bank.

"She loved life," her aunt Vicki Brooks-Scott told the station Monday. "She was a beautiful, young lady. All I can say is that heaven has gained a beautiful angel."

Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren. The day before she was killed, she announced she was going to be a grandmother for the fifth time.

"My [heart] is so happy!!! Grand #5 on the way," she wrote on Facebook.

"I'm hoping that this baby will be born on September the 20th, because that was her birthday," Brooks-Scott said, per WFIE.

James Tutt, 64

James Tutt. Facebook

James Tutt was the senior vice president of corporate banking at Old National Bank and a staunch supporter of downtown Louisville, Rebecca Fleischaker with the Downtown Development Corporation told CNN.

"Jim was very helpful to me as I started my role with Louisville Downtown Partnership last year and had an 'open-door policy' with taking any call or question," Fleischaker recalled. "Jim will be deeply missed."

He was also known to be a "finance genius, brilliant negotiator and always the smartest person in the room," David Bizianes. president of Oldham Chamber & Economic Development, said in a statement obtained by ABC News. "He was also incredibly compassionate and had a teacher's heart."

More importantly, Tutt was a beloved father.

"He was very generous to everyone that he came into contact with. He liked to sail his boat with his son Andrew, made his own wine, and (few people knew) that he also played drums," said Bizianes per ABC. "We can't believe he is gone. What a loss."

Deana Eckert, 57

Deana Hurst Eckert. Facebook

Deana Eckert was an executive administrative officer at Old National Bank, according to her Facebook page.

She succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, Louisville police announced Monday evening. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed he personally knew Eckert.

"Deana was a very kind and a very thoughtful person," Greenberg said during a press conference Tuesday. "She was a wonderful woman who will be missed."