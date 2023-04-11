5th Victim Dies in Hospital Following Monday's Mass Shooting at Louisville Bank

A fifth victim of Monday's mass shooting at a downtown Louisville, Ky., bank has died. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Deana Eckert, 57, died late Monday in the hospital.

NPR reports that she was an executive administrator at Old National Bank, where the shooting took place.

Authorities named the four other victims earlier Monday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, those killed at Old National Bank were Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliot, 63, Juliana Farmer, 45, and James Tutt, 64.

Authorities identified the shooter as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, an employee at Old National. The shooter was killed during a shootout with police. Authorities are working to determine if he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from police gunfire.

Police believe the shooter used a rifle and live-streamed the attack, according to Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, per NPR. A motive in the shooting was not disclosed.

In addition to the deceased, eight others were also injured in the shooting.

Before Eckert's death, hospital officials said three injured victims, including newly sworn-in police officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, were listed in critical condition, while three others were in non-critical condition and three others had been released.

Mayor Craig Greenberg, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Louisville Metro Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel. Louisville Metro Police Department via AP

On Monday, at about 8:30 a.m. ET, dispatchers received a call reporting an active shooter at the Old National Bank, LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said during a Monday press conference. When they arrived on the scene, shots were still being fired, and authorities and the gunman exchanged fire.

Louisville Shooting. Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

During the press conference, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear described the shooting as "awful," and said, "I have a very close friend who didn't make it today, and I have another close friend who didn't either, and one who is at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through."

"There are a lot of people who are hurting today," the governor continued, holding back tears. "Surround them with the love and compassion we have been so good at showing one another."

"Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence – Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today's shooting," President Biden tweeted in a response to the shooting. "Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?"

Monday's shooting occurred just two weeks after three children and three adults were killed during a mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the Louisville shooting to call the Louisville Metro Police Department at 502-574-LMPD.