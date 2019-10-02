3 Louisiana Women Arrested After Dog Is Found with His Hind Legs 'Maliciously' Sawed Off

Image zoom Buddy Facebook

Three Louisiana women were recently taken into custody after they allegedly neglected and abused a paralyzed dog named Buddy. According to a vet who examined the dog, his hind legs appear to have been cut off in an act officials are calling “horrific animal cruelty.”

Following the traumatic series of events, Buddy has been receiving proper medical treatment that he so desperately required for months as authorities are left baffled at why anyone would “maliciously inflict” pain on a dog.

The 2-year-old dachshund was first discovered in the pouring rain at a mobile park home last week by a Slidell, LA resident, a spokesperson from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) said in a press release.

Dante’s Hope East, a local animal rescue, was called to the scene on Sept. 25 to retrieve the abandoned canine who was left to die, but contacted the sheriff’s office when they noticed Buddy’s back legs were both missing.

After investigating, officials were able to determine who Buddy’s owners were — a 50-year-old Slidell woman and her 17-year-old daughter, both of whom were arrested for animal cruelty — as well as more of the dog’s heartbreaking back story.

According to the STPSO spokesperson, Buddy was shot in Feb. 2019 and though the two women reported the incident to law enforcement at the time, they did not seek out any medical treatment for their pup’s injuries.

In the months following the incident, Buddy suffered from partial paralysis in his hind legs and was unable to walk, forcing the dog to drag his legs behind him, which caused severe sores on his legs.

When confronted about Buddy’s missing hind legs, the two women claimed they “fell off” after they bandaged them too tight, the STPSO spokesperson said. However, a board-certified veterinarian orthopedic surgeon debunked that claim.

After examining Buddy, the vet determined that his wounds were “maliciously inflicted” by his owners and ruled out any possibility of the pup’s legs being removed by a medical professional or by natural means.

A Facebook fundraiser that was created on behalf of Buddy amid his health crisis also disclosed how serious the dog’s condition was.

“He has a bone sticking out and infection setting in. Due to blood loss, he had to have a blood transfusion today in order to survive,” the fundraiser’s organizer, Gina Polk-Derouen, wrote on Sept. 24. “His wounds were cleaned, he had an IV and urinary catheter placed, and is now on IV antibiotics and pain meds until his values come up enough to survive surgery.”

“His Xrays also show he has 2 bullets near his back,” Polk-Derouen added.

In just eight days, the fundraiser has raised over $18,600 for Buddy.

As Buddy continues to receive medical treatment for his ailments and recover, the STPSO spokesperson said they had arrested both owners.

The unidentified 17-year-old, who was determined to be responsible for Buddy’s condition, was arrested for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on Sept. 30.

That same day, her mother was also arrested for Cruelty to Animals after failing to properly care for Buddy when he was shot and required medical attention. She was released on a summons, the STPSO spokesperson said.

A third person, a 17-year-old friend, was taken into custody on Sept. 27 for Cruelty to Animals after she admitted to abandoning Buddy at the mobile park home. She was released on a custodial agreement to a responsible adult.

Officials are still investigating the situation and asking anyone with information to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338 or St. Tammany Parish Animal Services at 985-809-0183.

