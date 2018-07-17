Woman Allegedly Uses Secret Camera to Catch Doctor Molesting Her During a Consultation

A Louisiana doctor was allegedly caught fondling a patient’s breasts and genitals during a consultation after the patient, who suspected the physician had previously been sexually inappropriate, secretly set up a camera to record him, multiple news outlets report.

On Thursday, Dr. James Dyess was arrested on two felony counts of sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of simple battery, according to the New Orleans Advocate and New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Dyess, 57, was booked into Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and released later that day on $20,500 bond, local TV station WGNO reports.

Police in Gretna, where Dyess has an office, were made aware of the alleged sexual abuse when a 35-year-old woman showed them a video she had secretly recorded of her consultation with the doctor, the Advocate and Times-Picayune report.

The patient told police she filmed her consultation because she felt Dyess had allegedly made sexual advances during a previous visit, according to the Times-Picayune. The woman said she believed Dyess had also touched her inappropriately at that exam, the Advocate reports.

The woman was originally referred to Dyess by her attorney after she sustained a back injury from a car accident, she said, according to the Advocate.

She reportedly recorded the video on the consultation on her cell phone, which was hidden in her purse. The footage allegedly shows Dyess fondling her breasts and genitals.

After reviewing the video, authorities issued a warrant for Dyess’s arrest and the 57-year-old was taken into custody at his practice, Dyess Medical Center, the Times-Picayune reports.

It is unclear whether Dyess has entered a plea. He referred questions from reporters on Monday to his attorney, Brian Capitelli, according to the Times-Picayune.

Capitelli could not be reached by PEOPLE on Tuesday. Gretna police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.