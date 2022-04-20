La. Woman's Brutal Stabbing Death Was Streamed on Instagram Live: 'Very Evil Act'
Authorities in Louisiana have made an arrest in the death of a 34-year-old woman, whose brutal stabbing was broadcast on Instagram Live.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, Jr., said Earl Lee Johnson, Jr., 35, who was arrested Monday night, allegedly admitted to killing Janice David.
Johnson has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. He has yet to enter a plea.
McKneely said the killing was broadcast over Instagram Live, and that users reported the video to Facebook, which alerted the Louisiana State Police.
David's nude body was found Monday night inside a car that had been parked outside an office building.
McKneely said Johnson allegedly told investigators he killed David after the two had gone on a days-long drug binge.
"He choked her, he beat her, and he stabbed her," said McKneely. "From there, he tried to set the car on fire."
McKneely called the killing "very gruesome" and said broadcasting it was a "very, very evil act."
Johnson was arrested Monday night after allegedly stealing a car, McKneely said.
Investigators learned of the killing and the live stream only after Johnson was already in custody.
In addition to murder, Johnson is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer.
Johnson is being held without bail, and it was unclear Wednesday if he had retained legal counsel.