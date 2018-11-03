Louisiana Elementary School Teacher Arrested for Having Wine in Her Classroom

Shannon R. Beran
Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office
Robyn Merrett
November 03, 2018 04:20 AM

A Louisiana teacher was arrested last week for allegedly having a bag of wine in her classroom.

Shannon R. Beran, 43, an employee at Buckeye Elementary and a member of the Rapides Parish School Board, drew suspicion when she allegedly displayed “odd behavior during car rider pick up duty” on Oct. 24, according to a statement released by the Rapides Parish Police Department.

In addition to her “odd behavior,” an eyewitness told police that Beran was “moving slowly and awkwardly.”

When confronted, Beran allegedly said she “wanted to leave” and became defensive, prompting the School Resource Officer to step in.

The Resource Officer was allegedly told by administrators that Beran “was possibly intoxicated and may have alcohol in her room.”

After searching Beran’s classroom, a partially consumed bag of wine was found.

Beran was detained and arrested for possession of alcohol on public school property. She was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and later released on a $500 bond.

The school’s administration immediately notified the school board office about the incident.

At this time it is not clear as to whether or not Beran is still a teacher at Buckeye Elementary.

Beran did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The Rapides Parish School also did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Despite the serious nature of Beran’s arrest, her story has gone viral on social media with many dubbing her as relatable.

“I’m not saying it’s right… but I understand,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Gwyneth Paltrow also commented on Beran’s arrest saying, “I can’t get through homework time without wine, just sayin.'”

