La. Teacher Allegedly Had Sex with Boy, 15, with Her Child in the Home

A Louisiana teacher has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old student while her minor child was present in the home.

Ellarea Silva, 34, was a teacher at Northwestern Middle School in Zachary, Louisiana. According to an arrest affidavit from the East Baton Rogue Sheriff’s Office, she has been charged with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Police began investigating after allegations surfaced that Silva was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the student at the middle school where she worked.

According to the arrest affidavit, Silva allegedly initiated contact with the boy by sending a message to his student email address from her official school email account. Then, authorities allege, they began using their personal accounts “so the school could not track their emails,” the affidavit states.

Investigators allege Silva began sending risqué pictures and video clips to the student via email. “The victim stated that the accused intentionally avoided capturing her face in the photographs and videos,” the affidavit states.

Then, according to investigators, Silva allegedly began texting the boy, saying that she wanted to have sex with him.

“The victim stated after texting that the relationship became physically sexual,” the affidavit states. “During the summer months of 2019, the accused picked up the victim at his residence and brought him, without parental consent, to her residence.”

“The victim recalled having consensual intercourse approximately 8 or 9 different times during the summer of 2019 with the accused at her residence,” the affidavit continues. “The victim also stated the accused minor child was present at her residence during each incident.”

Silva also allegedly gave the teen a pink e-cigarette vaping device which might have contained THC, the affidavit states.

At some point, the boy threatened to disclose the alleged relationship to other people. “The accused asked the victim not to disclose due to how his disclosure would affect her career and her family,” the affidavit alleges.

Silva is being held on $225,000 bond, PEOPLE confirms. She has not yet entered a plea. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.