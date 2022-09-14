La. Teacher Allegedly Offered to Pay Students to Bully, Tackle Classmate

Aadrina Smith, 24, was arrested on September 12 and booked on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and malfeasance in office.

By Christine Pelisek
Published on September 14, 2022 02:28 PM
Aadrina Smith
Aadrina Smith. Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office

A Louisiana physical education substitute teacher is accused of encouraging students to bully and tackle a classmate.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office alleges Aadrina Smith, 24, offered five students $5 each to tackle the female student.

The alleged incident occurred during physical education class at North Caddo Elementary Middle School on Aug. 23.

"She offered to pay the students but ultimately did not," Sheriff's spokesperson Bia Roldan tells PEOPLE. "Only three of the students actually touched the victim."

The sheriff's office alleges video showed Smith speaking with the five students and "appeared to congratulate three who participated in the battery," according to a press release.

Roldan says Smith never helped the alleged victim or reported the incident.

"This was out of retaliation," she tells PEOPLE. "The suspect was upset and thought the student had told the vice principal that she had left work early the day before. Whether or not the student did or not I don't know. That's what the motive was."

Roldan says the sheriff's office learned of the incident after the student reported it to her parent.

"The student informed their parent and the sheriff's department was informed by the school district the day after the incident happened," she says.

Roldan says the student did not need medical care.

Smith was arrested on Sept. 12 and booked on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and malfeasance in office.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

She was released on a $10,000 bond. She has not yet entered a plea, and it was not clear if she had retained an attorney.

"Anything like this should not happen," Roldan says. "A good takeaway is if you see something, say something. We appreciate that the public is vigilant, and they speak up when they need to."

The incident is still under investigation and more arrests are possible, according to the sheriff's office.

Smith could not be reached for comment.

Related Articles
Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey
N.C. Teacher Accused of Sex Abuse Was on House Arrest. Then She Allegedly Met with Same Student
Taylor Cruze
Tenn. 5th Grade Teacher Charged with 19 Sex Crimes After Allegedly Posting Videos of Students to TikTok
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
At Least 2 People Shot In Uvalde Memorial Park
Marcus Maye attends VaynerSports x ONE37pm Emerging Kings Party
New Orleans Saints Safety Marcus Maye Arrested for Assault with Firearm
Search Facebook May be an image of 1 person, standing and text that says 'PINAL COUNTY ADULT DETN Number: 3591552 CENTER' Pinal County Sheriff's Office reptdSonos8 d e s 37 a l2 a 9 M y t 93 P a05 7lhf c e 1 r Y lg3 2 8iu t 5 mh 2 acg : 05 · "Yesterday, a terrible tragedy hit our community," shares Sheriff Mark Lamb. On 9/4/22 around 1:45pm, PCSO received a frantic 911 call from a home near W. Rosemead Dr. and N. Bel Air Rd. outside of Casa Grande. When Deputies arrived, they discovered four people had been murdered in the home by a member of their family, 21-year-old Richard Wilson. The victims are identified as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 50 -year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece. Wilson was still on scene when Deputies arrived, and was arrested. Has been booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of 1st degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 Million bond. "This act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. " While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected." This incident is still under investigation. See less Comments Pat N Shannon Dickinson Prayers for the family and officials that have to deal with this horrible situation. Reply1d Craig Adams 300,000,000 people in the United States. Let’s say 10% aren’t going to play nice. What do we do, build more and more prisons? I don’t know what the hold up is with the death penalty. Is it the DA? The judge? The governor? Some people don’t need to be h… See more Reply1d Jen Erickson Prayers for the first responders that had to process the scene, family members, friends and neighbors. Reply1d Lara Windbringer He has dead eyes... if you ever see that in a person, stear clear. The eyes are the window to the soul. Demonic possession is a very real thing. Reply1d Virginia Choate So evil and wicked. I’m having a very hard time trying to digest what happened.It was my son the First Sherriff ￼ Deputy officer that arrived on the scene ￼witness what had happened and took the suspect into custody.I can’t begin to imagine how he fee… See more Reply20hEdited Danna Thompson Segura I’ll just say it. If he was that miserable, why didn’t he just take himself out. He wouldn’t care about anything else after that. 😡 Reply1d 6 of 614
Ariz. Man, 21, Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old Niece, 16-Year-Old Sister and His Parents
Kelly Simpson, Florida teacher who was hiding a child in her home
Florida Teacher Is Accused of Hiding Missing Child In Her Home
Ashley Richards, Deputies Arrest Preschool Teacher for Child Abuse
Daycare Teacher Allegedly Captured on Video Punching 4-Year-Old in Head: 'Do You Want Me to Hit You?'
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde Shooting Preliminary Report Details 'Systemic Failures and Egregious Poor Decision Making'
Kristen Claire McAllister
Va. Teacher Charged with Taking Indecent Liberties with Child, Police Think There May Be More Victims
Isaac Schuman, Teen Stabbed Tubing
Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'
Crysta Abelseth, John Barnes
Judge Revokes Ruling to Give Dad Full Custody After Mom's Accusation of Rape Prompted Outcry
Vandebilt Catholic High School in Louisiana
La. High Schooler Charged with Hate Crime for Allegedly Throwing Cotton Balls at Black Student, Whipping Him
Crysta Abelseth
Woman Who Was Allegedly Raped as Teen Loses Custody of Child to Accused Rapist, Has to Pay Child Support
El Dorado high school
High Schooler Allegedly Punched, Strangled Teacher Unconscious Because He Was Angry About His Grade
Benjamin Rutan
Ohio Teacher Accused of Sexual Misconduct with Student That Began When She Was 14 and Lasted 5 Years
CHRISTINE E. KNUDSEN
N.J. Art Teacher Allegedly Sexually Abused, Did Drugs with Student