Louisiana Nun Found Alive Nearly 5 Months After She Was Allegedly Kidnapped in Africa

A Louisiana nun is safe after she was kidnapped from her bed in Africa this April.

Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson was serving a mission at a convent in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, Africa, when at least 10 armed men allegedly carried out an attack and took her captive, according to the Clarion Herald.

Marianite leader Sister Ann Lacour told the outlet that Sister Suellen was found early Monday and is now "safe." However, she said that while she is "on American soil," she's not in America yet.

"We have spoken to her. She eventually will get back to the United States," Sister Ann said of Sister Suellen, adding that the victim had no idea where she was when they talked on the phone.

"She's totally worn out," Sister Ann added. "I told her how much people love her, and she doesn't have anything to worry about. I told her, 'You are alive and safe. That's all that matters.' "

Sister Ann also told NOLA.com that she couldn't share details on Sister Suellen's recovery to make sure she gets home safely.

In an alert issued April 6 about Sister Suellen's alleged kidnapping, Sister Ann wrote, according to the Clarion Herald, "There were about 10 men who came during the night while the sisters were sleeping. They destroyed almost everything in the house, shot holes in the new truck and tried to burn it. The house itself is OK, but its contents are ruined."

A couple of younger nuns told Sister Ann that Sister Suellen was captured from her bed with "no glasses, shoes, phone, medicine, etc."

The Marianites immediately reached out to the U.S. Embassy in Burkina Faso and the U.S. State Department and was told that finding Sister Suellen was "a high priority case for them," Sister Ann said, per the publication.

She along with Sister Renée of The Marianites of Holy Cross also celebrated Sister Suellen's safety on Facebook and wrote, "Yes, it's true! Sr. Suellen has been recovered!"

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

They continued and said that she is working alongside the FBI "to facilitate her re-entry process."

"We are so very grateful for ALL the prayers and support these past 5 months," they added. "We now ask you to pray for Suellen's complete renewal of body, mind and spirit."

The sisters noted that she simply wants privacy and asked: "let her be the one to reach out to you when she's ready. Let the fact that she is safe be your consolation...God does great things for us!"

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans also showed gratitude for Sister Suellen's return, writing alongside photos of her, "Thanks be to God!!!!!"

The Marianites of Holy Cross did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.