Brittany Tucker, who struggled with mental illness, also shot her neighbor to death before turning the gun on herself

Louisiana Mom Fatally Shoots 5-Month-Old Baby, Her 3 Other Children Before Turning Gun on Herself

Four children, including a 5-month-old girl, were killed late last week in Louisiana, allegedly by their mother, who, moments before, gunned down a neighbor and then turned the weapon on herself.

The quintuple murder-suicide unfolded in Monroe, Louisiana, on Thursday shortly before 8 p.m.

Multiple news outlets report that the shooter, 30-year-old mother Brittany Tucker, suffered from mental illness.

According to the News-Star, KNOE-TV and WWL-TV, the violence started outside the Parkview Apartments in Monroe.

Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown, speaking at a press conference Friday, told reporters Tucker reportedly shot neighbor and friend Anteshia Longwood, 20, allegedly after approaching her and asking, "What are you laughing at?"

Longwood died instantly from the gunfire.

Brown told the media Tucker had recently purchased a gun, and, days before, had been seen brandishing it outside the apartment complex.

After shooting her friend, Brown said, "She then proceeded to her apartment, apartment 159, where her children were. She proceeded to shoot each one of her children, and there were four children inside the apartment. All four children died as a result of their injuries."

The children were identified as 12-year-old Tremayne Tucker; 8-year-old Trechelle Tucker; 5-year-old Treasure Tucker; and Gloria Tucker, an infant.

Brown said Brittany Tucker shot herself prior to police arriving at the scene.

"After speaking with witnesses who were present over the past couple of days, Ms. Tucker was showing irrational behavior with the gun in hand, and no one felt the need to reach out to law enforcement or anyone of that nature to let us know she was showing irrational behavior and possessing a firearm," Brown said. "We could have responded and got her some help because that was a cry for help."

Brown noted Tucker was receiving treatment for mental illness.

"Here recently, she appeared to be in a mental crisis, and the mental health crisis continued to get worse and her state of mental health deteriorated over the past two or three days," Brown explained. "Brittany Tucker, she is a victim in this as well ... This a tragic incident that we wish we would have been able to prevent."

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help fund Anteshia Longwood's funeral.

