'Mama Was My Best Friend': Louisiana Mother of 5 Is Fatally Shot in Her Home

A Louisiana woman who was fatally shot inside her home is leaving behind five daughters, including a five-year-old who is suffering from cancer.

Police said Kalisca Williams, 26, was shot Tuesday by 32-year-old Terrence Brown after he allegedly got into an argument with another person, fired his handgun and fatally struck Williams.

Williams was pronounced dead in her Bossier City home around 11:10 p.m..

Brown was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder.

“My mama was my best friend,” Williams’ eight-year-old daughter Tarodjanay James told KTBS.

Williams’ family said Kalisca was pregnant when she was fatally shot and her mother died two years ago.

“We told them that their mom went home,” Williams’ grandmother Ruthie Washington said, KTBS reports. “Their mom went to heaven with their grandmother. They just fell on the floor screaming and hollering.”

“They’re going to hang in there with me and I’m going to hang in there with them,” said Washington, who is the great-grandmother of the children.

Neighbor Arlene Castillo said the neighborhood has become more dangerous in recent years.

“Many families on this street have lived here for generations,” she said, according to KSLA. “And this neighborhood used to be a safe place. My parents would let me ride my bike by myself. But because of the drug activity, I won’t even allow my grandkids to play outside without supervision.”

Brown is being held in Bossier City jail. No bond has been set.

It is unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.