La. Mom Is Fatally Shot in Car with 5-Year-Old Daughter Sleeping Nearby, Boyfriend Arrested

Police believe Raemel Richardson was killed after getting into an argument with her boyfriend

The 5-year-old daughter of a Louisiana woman who was found dead after going missing was in the car when her mother was shot, police say.

On Thursday morning, Raemel Richardson did not show up for work. Hours later, a group of children found Richardson's body on the banks of the Mississippi River in St. James Parish, say police, the Advocate reports.

Police say she had been shot to death, according to WAFB.

Investigators spoke with Richardson's 5-year-old daughter, who said she had been asleep in the car with her mother and her mother's boyfriend, Jonathan Bryant, when she "was awakened by a loud bang" on Wednesday, according to a Baton Rouge police report obtained by WBRZ. Richardson's car was found torched and abandoned in Zachary.

Bryant told police he had gotten into an argument with Richardson but "denied any involvement in her disappearance," the report states.

It was not immediately clear what evidence police developed that led to Bryant's arrest.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon charges, according to online records. It is unclear whether he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Richardson worked as a deputy clerk at the Baker City Court, according to the court's website. The Advocate reports that Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said, "We all worked together like a family, so this touches us all."