La. Middle School Principal Allegedly Confesses to Sexually Abusing Teen Boy 

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's office opened an investigation earlier this month after detectives learned that 44-year-old Ashleigh Landry, a former principal at Lockport Middle School, had allegedly exchanged "messages that were sexual in nature" with a teenage boy, according to a Lafourche Parish Sheriff's report obtained by PEOPLE.

"We had someone come forward with the evidence in text messages between Ms. Landry and the victim," Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Captain Brennan Matherne tells PEOPLE.

The sheriff's office said that after gathering evidence, they reached out to Landry, who agreed to an interview. Landry allegedly admitted during questioning that she had sex with the teen and exchanged the text messages.

Brennan says the alleged victim was not a student at Lockport Middle School.

Landry was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

"If you are between 13 and 16 and gave consent it is not classified under a rape statute," says Brennan. "In this case it falls under felony carnal knowledge. We are bound by state statutes."

Landry was booked into Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux and later released on a $25,000 bond.

The Lafourche Parish School District could not be reached for comment.