The couple's 2-year-old daughter was inside their home at the time of the murder

La. Man Sentenced to Life for Killing Girlfriend, a Newly Graduated Cop and Mother of His Young Child

This week, a Louisiana judge sentenced a 29-year-old man to life in prison for the 2019 murder of his girlfriend — an officer with the Shreveport Police Department.

On April 20, jurors found Tre'Veon Demarcus Anderson guilty of the second-degree murder of Officer Chatéri Alyse Payne, 22.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Payne, a rookie, was found fatally shot, in her uniform, outside the home she shared with Anderson.

The couple's 2-year-old daughter was inside the home at the time of the Jan. 9, 2019, killing. Payne was killed as she was preparing to go to work.

District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. handed down the life sentence Tuesday.

Anderson will never become parole eligible, as he was also sentenced to an additional 30 years.

Mosely ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

Prior to sentencing, Payne's mother, Lakeitha Nash-Hudson, spoke about the impact Anderson's crime has had on her and her family.

"This has destroyed our family," Hudson explained. "It will never be the same. To the world she was Officer Payne, but to me she was Lyse. We are mourning Lyse and it all seems so unfair. I talked to her every day and I can't just call her. Still I pick up the phone to call her even though I know she won't answer."

Hudson continued: "Her baby girl graduated kindergarten last week and her mommy wasn't there. It's so unfair to her. She tries to hold on to the memories that she has of her mom. She was my first child, my love, still is and regardless she'll always be my love. I lost my child but her baby lost her mom, her dad, and even her grandmother because now her grandmother has had to become mom."

Two of Anderson's cousins were also indicted for their involvement in Payne's murder.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Lawrence Pierre II, 24, pleaded guilty on April 4 to second-degree murder, and Glenn Montreal Frierson, 41, was acquitted on April 20 on both charges.

Pierre and Anderson exchanged text messages about Payne's movements the night she was killed.

Pierre also received a life sentence.

A motive for the murder has never been disclosed.